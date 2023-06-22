 The Grand Parade podcast is doing a live show! | City | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST

The Grand Parade podcast is doing a live show!

City Hall and HRM’s regional plan will be discussed.

By and

Next Tuesday June 27, Martin and Matt are doing a live recording of The Grand Parade podcast, so come on down the Paul O'Regan Hall at the Halifax Public Library to watch us suffer through an hour or so of imposter syndrome!

Doors will open at 7pm and recording will start at 7:30 and last about an hour. The episode will include a discussion of city council’s meeting on Tuesday June 20, as well as the upcoming regional plan. After that, there will be a Q&A until the library kicks us out at 9pm.

We will have a question box for those who don’t feel comfortable asking a question on the mic, and if there’s something you want Martin and Matt to dig into to better inform your feedback to the city, now’s your chance to ask.

We look forward to seeing you all out on June 27 at 7:30pm at the Paul O’Regan Hall in the Halifax Public Library on Spring Garden Road.

Here's our Facebook event.

And here's our pod announcement:

About The Authors

Martin Bauman

Martin Bauman

Martin Bauman, The Coast's News & Business Reporter, is an award-winning journalist and interviewer, whose work has appeared in the Globe and Mail, Calgary Herald, Capital Daily, and Waterloo Region Record, among other places. In 2020, he was named one of five “emergent” nonfiction writers by the RBC Taylor Prize...
Matt Stickland

Matt Stickland

Matt spent 10 years in the Navy where he deployed to Libya with HMCS Charlottetown and then became a submariner until ‘retiring’ in 2018. In 2019 he completed his Bachelor of Journalism from the University of King’s College. Matt is an almost award winning opinion writer.
What’s your top goal for summer fun?

What’s your top goal for summer fun?
View Results

