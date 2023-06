I

n this episode ofpodcast, Coast reporters Matt Stickland and Martin Bauman reflect on the harsh lessons learned from the Tantallon wildfire—including how the HRM was warned about the risks of a scenario like this 20 years ago.Matt educates Martin on as-of-right development , and how it enabled the suburbs around Halifax to grow with little oversight for disaster preparedness. The two discuss the ramifications of Northern Pulp’s closure on the province’s forests and the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, as well as what the events of last week bode for the HRM’s future—and how to find hope and agency amid the spectre of industry-fuelled climate change.