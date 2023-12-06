 The Grand Parade podcast: How HRM council might just have radically changed budgets for the better | News | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
Photo: Martin Bauman / The Coast
At the HRM's budget committee meeting on Nov. 28, 2023, councillor Tim Outhit set forth a motion that could radically change how Halifax determines its budgets. And for the better.

The Grand Parade podcast: How HRM council might just have radically changed budgets for the better

On Tim Outhit’s request, and why it might finally bring us the future that Halifax aspires to.

By and

Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.

It would be natural to think that Halifax’s five-year Strategic Priorities Plan, a vision set forth to clearly identify HRM council’s priorities—things like a “prosperous economy” with “safe, inclusive and affordable communities” and a “sustainable mobility network”—would have a bearing on how the region determines its annual budget. (Why else call them priorities?) But in recent years, the five-year vision has been just that: A vision, or a “mood board,” if you will. And that’s because—until now—Halifax’s budgets have been determined by prior spending, rather than future goals.

In one single meeting, on Nov. 28, 2023, councillor Tim Outhit flipped that on its head.

Related
Everything you need to know about HRM council’s Nov. 28 meeting

Everything you need to know about HRM council’s Nov. 28 meeting: How this year's budget might go better than last year's budget.

It happened as councillors were debating keeping the property tax rate low again, rather than going with the suggested 9.7% increase. Councillors are in a catch-22: They can vote to keep tax bills low (good for homeowners), but in doing so underfund much-needed municipal services (bad for everyone). Or they can fund municipal services (good for everyone) and raise taxes (bad for homeowners—and probably renters, too, who’d find themselves in a housing market with even higher rents to account for the higher taxes).

Related
A tight Halifax rental market is pushing Haligonians to the margins

A tight Halifax rental market is pushing Haligonians to the margins: The average vacant one-bedroom apartment in Halifax now costs more than $2,000/month, per the latest Rentals.ca report.

In other years, council would defer to its previous budgets to determine what it could afford to keep or would have to cut. But councillor Outhit wondered why the Strategic Priorities Plan wasn’t being used as it could be.

“We have our wishlist here. We all agree on this wishlist,” he said to CAO Cathie O’Toole. Why not, then, start with the wishlist when directing staff to set the HRM’s budget, rather than giving it second-fiddle treatment?

In this week’s episode of The Grand Parade, Coast city hall reporter Matt Stickland explains to Martin Bauman why this could change everything about Halifax’s budgeting process—and for the better. The two also discuss the Board of Police Commissioners’ latest meeting, and explored what would happen if advisory board positions were elected like the rest of HRM council.

For more city hall coverage, become a Coast Insider and you’ll receive Matt’s weekly dispatches on what’s happening at the HRM’s councils and committees—and why it matters to you.

Tags

About The Authors

Martin Bauman

Martin Bauman

Martin Bauman, The Coast's News & Business Reporter, is an award-winning journalist and interviewer, whose work has appeared in the Globe and Mail, Calgary Herald, Capital Daily, and Waterloo Region Record, among other places. In 2020, he was named one of five “emergent” nonfiction writers by the RBC Taylor Prize...
Matt Stickland

Matt Stickland

Matt spent 10 years in the Navy where he deployed to Libya with HMCS Charlottetown and then became a submariner until ‘retiring’ in 2018. In 2019 he completed his Bachelor of Journalism from the University of King’s College. Matt is an almost award winning opinion writer.
Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.

Related Articles

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in News

A giant load of cars and one enormous container ship arrive in Halifax Harbour this week

By Martin Bauman

A giant load of cars and one enormous container ship arrive in Halifax Harbour this week

How close is the Halifax Wanderers women’s soccer team to a reality?

By Martin Bauman

How close is the Halifax Wanderers women’s soccer team to a reality?

A Coast Guard icebreaker arrives in Halifax Harbour this week

By Martin Bauman

A Coast Guard icebreaker arrives in Halifax Harbour this week

Israel-Hamas war, global port blockades cloud container ship’s Halifax arrival

By Martin Bauman

Israel-Hamas war, global port blockades cloud container ship’s Halifax arrival
More »
More News
All News + Opinion

Poll

In this economy, what does you budget for gifts look like for the holidays?

In this economy, what does you budget for gifts look like for the holidays?
View Results

Recent Comments

Trending

A giant load of cars and one enormous container ship arrive in Halifax Harbour this week

By Martin Bauman

A giant load of cars and one enormous container ship arrive in Halifax Harbour this week

Dalhousie delegation of ocean researchers has big presence at COP28

By Lauren Phillips, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Dalhousie delegation of ocean researchers has big presence at COP28

The saga of Otago Drive part 3: Unsafe by design

By Matt Stickland

The saga of Otago Drive part 3: Unsafe by design

How close is the Halifax Wanderers women’s soccer team to a reality?

By Martin Bauman

How close is the Halifax Wanderers women’s soccer team to a reality?

Member Associations

© 2023 Overstory Media Group