The Grand Parade podcast: Here lies the Integrated Mobility Plan. It was nice while it lasted.

R
emember the Integrated Mobility Plan
—that vaunted guide that was meant to usher Halifax into a new era of transportation? The one where people could walk, wheelchair, bike or take the bus from their home and feel safe doing so? The same one that was meant to help the HRM slash its carbon output amid a global—and also worryingly local
—climate emergency? That one? It’s sure starting to feel like a whole whack of nothing.
In this week’s episode of The Grand Parade
, Coast reporter Matt Stickland convinces fellow reporter and co-host Martin Bauman that the IMP is dead. Why? Because of the way the HRM sets its budget. Plus, the two detour onto the subjects of roads, and whether the provincial government’s plans to spend more than $1 billion
to expand its highways* should qualify as an investment. (It shouldn’t. And it’s making Nova Scotia poorer.) Three cheers for the sunk-cost fallacy!
*Yes, the money is also earmarked for bridges and ferry services. But mostly roads.