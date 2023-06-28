 The Grand Parade podcast: Halifax’s regional plan should have your attention—and excitement | News | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
The Regional Municipal Planning Strategy would shape development from now until Halifax is over one million population.

The Grand Parade podcast: Halifax’s regional plan should have your attention—and excitement

Plus, what to make of the carbon tax. Recorded live from Halifax Central Library!

By

In this week’s episode of The Grand Parade, Coast reporters Matt Stickland and Martin Bauman record in front of a live audience at the Halifax Central Library. On the list of things to discuss: Halifax’s regional plan review and how it might be the biggest forward shift in the city’s future since the rebuild after the Halifax Explosion, why Matt is mad about the carbon tax (but not for the reasons you might think), an upcoming municipal election—and whether Olivia Chow’s Toronto mayoral win might have any ripple effects in Halifax in 2024, and getting the city’s transportation network right. Plus, all the listener questions and more.

Martin Bauman

Martin Bauman

Martin Bauman, The Coast's News & Business Reporter, is an award-winning journalist and interviewer, whose work has appeared in the Globe and Mail, Calgary Herald, Capital Daily, and Waterloo Region Record, among other places. In 2020, he was named one of five “emergent” nonfiction writers by the RBC Taylor Prize...
