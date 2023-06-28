The Grand Parade podcast: Halifax’s regional plan should have your attention—and excitement

I
n this week’s episode of The Grand Parade
, Coast reporters Matt Stickland and Martin Bauman record in front of a live audience at the Halifax Central Library. On the list of things to discuss: Halifax’s regional plan review
and how it might be the biggest forward shift in the city’s future since the rebuild after the Halifax Explosion, why Matt is mad about the carbon tax (but not for the reasons you might think), an upcoming municipal election—and whether Olivia Chow’s Toronto mayoral win might have any ripple effects in Halifax in 2024, and getting the city’s transportation network right. Plus, all the listener questions and more.