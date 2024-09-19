 RadStorm’s building-buying program supported by rad councillors | News | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
Matt Stickland
City hall on August 20, 2024

RadStorm’s building-buying program supported by rad councillors

And more city action on Halifax’s tourism master plan, rural growth and planning for big parties.

By

Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.

At City Hall, council chambers are getting renovated to become more accessible, so Halifax’s Community Planning and Economic Development Standing Committee met virtually on Thursday Sep. 19.

The meeting was dominated by RadStorm’s plan to buy their 2177 Gottingen Street building, and their request for Halifax’s municipal government to pitch in with some funding. RadStorm members Capp Larsen and Lucas Goudie told the committee that a recent report highlighted Halifax's dire need for more arts spaces, with the lack of all-ages venues being labelled an “urgent gap.” Larsen and Goudie explained to the committee that when kids don’t have venues—like RadStorm—where they can go to shows or concerts before they turn 19, it’s likely they never get into the habit of going to concerts, which is quite detrimental to the long-term health of the music scene in Halifax. They also explained that the RadStorm space can be and is used by all sorts of creative types, of any age, because it’s a space for the community’s artists to rent space to do art.


The Rad presenters told the committee that, unlike the landlords who are using the fixed-term lease loophole to jack up rents, their landlord is cool and holding the price of the building at $450,000 so RadStorm can organize and raise enough funds to buy it. To that end, the folks at RadStorm asked the city for $100,000. The councillors on the community planning committee were cool with spending 1/10th of the cost of repaving a kilometre of road to support the arts, so they made a motion and sent it to council, recommending the city spend $100,000 to subsidize the arts.

Discover Halifax also presented to the committee about its Integrated Tourism Master Plan 2030. They will start working on the plan this month, and expect a report to return to the Community Planning and Economic Development committee in the spring of 2025. This presentation was just for the committee’s information but has a pretty interesting tidbit, mainly that Discover Halifax has partnered with Telus and will conduct some mass surveillance to inform the tourism master plan. This was sent to council.

The committee also got a presentation from a group called the Housing Innovation Cooperative, which wants to see the city provide more education to rural homeowners. The co-op did a study and found that more rural residents would build backyard suites if there was more information about how to do so. While it is true that more information would help, the presenter also pointed out other barriers, like the cost of building a second unit, the lack of infrastructure to support an increase in population and the extra responsibilities of being a landlord.

Finally, the committee wanted to know how Halifax can better host big parties and asked for a staff report on creating a framework for major events.

Tags

Matt Stickland

Matt Stickland

Matt spent 10 years in the Navy where he deployed to Libya with HMCS Charlottetown and then became a submariner until ‘retiring’ in 2018. In 2019 he completed his Bachelor of Journalism from the University of King’s College. Matt is an almost award winning opinion writer.
Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

How the mayor’s race looks with a month to go

By Matt Stickland

How the mayor’s race looks with a month to go

How NDAs are perpetuating a culture of gender-based violence

By Julie Lawrence

How NDAs are perpetuating a culture of gender-based violence

How to choose a candidate in Halifax’s 2024 municipal election

By Matt Stickland

How to choose a candidate in Halifax’s 2024 municipal election

Will short-term rental regulations increase Nova Scotia’s housing supply?

By Brendyn Creamer

Will short-term rental regulations increase Nova Scotia’s housing supply?
More »
More News
All News + Opinion

How the mayor’s race looks with a month to go

By Matt Stickland

How the mayor’s race looks with a month to go

How to choose a candidate in Halifax’s 2024 municipal election

By Matt Stickland

How to choose a candidate in Halifax’s 2024 municipal election

Academic mentorship program for and by African Nova Scotians is in it for the long haul

By Lauren Phillips, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Academic mentorship program for and by African Nova Scotians is in it for the long haul

Open studio for NS students to meet artists in Still Tho

By Lauren Phillips, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Open studio for NS students to meet artists in Still Tho

Member Associations

© 2024 Overstory Media Group

Show Halifax how much you love it

Subscribe now for FREE to The Coast Daily and don't miss a thing that happens in your city. The latest news, events, shows and eats direct to your inbox. Every morning.