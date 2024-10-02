Public housing in Nova Scotia—what you need to know

When affordable housing comes up, the idea of public housing is often not far behind.

Whether it’s mentioned in passing by municipal officials or talked about in full during provincial announcements, public housing has an important place in our current housing crisis, as it provides affordable units to low-income families who may otherwise struggle to afford the ever-rising rents in Nova Scotia.

And while the province has fumbled on many an occasion when it comes to the housing crisis, housing minister John Lohr has promised that the provincial government will be introducing 273 new units, granting over 700 people access to affordable housing managed by the Nova Scotia Provincial Housing Agency.



Unlike private housing, affordable or otherwise, the public housing sector is subsidized and not-for-profit, meaning that it can gear its rent toward low-income earners without worrying about making a profit. According to the NSPHA, there are over 11,200 of these units across the province. This provides housing for nearly 17,900 tenants, split between housing for families and seniors.

However, as outlined in the Provincial Housing Needs Assessment Report, the existing shortfall and the expected demand will lead to a shortage of 71,600 housing units across the province by 2027. The province is also introducing new changes to its public housing program on Nov. 13, when 13% of the public housing tenants will begin to see their rent go up due to the province scrapping holdover fixed-rent leases that currently range from $400 to $680 a month.

To make up for the housing shortage, the province has planned to help in the construction of around 40,000 new units across the province over the next decade or so. They have also tightened Airbnb restrictions provincewide in hopes of encouraging short-term rentals to transform into long-term housing options. However, while 273 public housing units would help hundreds of Nova Scotians find an affordable place to live, the amount of units is nowhere near the demand.



Those interested in provincial public housing have to fill out an application that must be approved by the NSPHA. The waitlist, while averaged to be around two years provincewide, ranges from 2.3 years in the Metro Halifax region—where 45% of applicants are applying—to just under 1.9 years in the northern and western parts of the province. Cape Breton has the shortest waitlist, with only 13% of applicants and an estimated wait time of 1.3 years.

NSPHA does provide priority access to public housing in certain circumstances. Those experiencing homelessness, fleeing family violence, living in inadequate housing or requiring housing near life-sustaining health services will be given priority. This requires a separate form that must be signed by a qualified professional such as a support worker. More information on this program can be found here.

Alternatives



Community-led organizations also have a part to play in affordable housing, and while they may not necessarily meet the definition of public housing as they are owned and operated by organizations outside the government, they do provide alternative, affordable housing options. A deal made by the provincial government, announced on Oct. 2, saw 48 public housing units transfer to the Preston Area Housing Fund, which is a Black-led organization offering access to affordable housing to African Nova Scotians with hopes of offering a pathway to home ownership.





click to enlarge Communications Nova Scotia African Nova Scotian Affairs Minister Twila Grosse, left, announced the ownership transfer of 48 public housing units to the Preston Area Housing Fund on Oct. 2. Also present was Kerry Johnston, executive director of PAHF.

Similarly, land trusts can offer affordable housing options, with projects such as the New Roots Halifax North End Community Land Trust and the Upper Hammonds Plains Community Land Trusts seeking to provide affordable housing while preserving the culture and heritage of African Nova Scotians through collective ownership. While these land trusts are still in the works, they will no doubt provide an excellent alternative to public housing if and when they become available, though that may also take several years.

To learn more about public housing, visit the NSPHA’s website, and also check out the Housing Needs Assessment Report which details some of the statistics and survey results from public housing tenants across the province.