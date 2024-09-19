 | Open studio for NS students to meet artists in Still Tho | | Education | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
Video still / Mark Valino
Video still taken from “Moments of Movement, Freestyle Dance Video Series #104 – Tafiya”, by Still Tho artist Mark Valino.

Open studio for NS students to meet artists in Still Tho

Meet artists, curators behind two new shows opening at MSVU Art Gallery this weekend

By

Students of Nova Scotia can preview two new shows at the MSVU Art Gallery a day before their official opening, with artists and curators holding an open studio from 1-4 pm on Friday Sep. 20.

Still Tho and East of East Atlantic Hip Hop Archive curators Mark V. Campbell and Mike Maguire, respectively, along with Still Tho artists Mark Valino, Eklipz and Wizwon will be in the gallery space to talk through anything and everything related to art making, the process of exhibiting works and beyond.

During the open studio, both shows will get their finishing installation touches. Art supplies will be laid out for students to make work within the space, and Still Tho artist Wizwon will be finishing his latest piece to be installed permanently at MSVU.

Both upcoming shows, which share the gallery space across its two levels, officially open Saturday, September 21, at 1:30 p.m.
Keep reading The Coast for upcoming coverage of each. 

Lauren Phillips, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Lauren Phillips is The Coast’s Education Reporter, a position created in September 2023 with support from the Local Journalism Initiative. Lauren studied journalism at the University of King’s College, and has written on education and sports at Dal News and Saint Mary's Athletics for over two years. She won gold...
