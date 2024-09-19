| Open studio for NS students to meet artists in Still Tho | | Education | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST

Students of Nova Scotia can preview two new shows at the MSVU Art Gallery a day before their official opening, with artists and curators holding an open studio from 1-4 pm on Friday Sep. 20.

Still Tho and East of East Atlantic Hip Hop Archive curators Mark V. Campbell and Mike Maguire, respectively, along with Still Tho artists Mark Valino, Eklipz and Wizwon will be in the gallery space to talk through anything and everything related to art making, the process of exhibiting works and beyond.

During the open studio, both shows will get their finishing installation touches. Art supplies will be laid out for students to make work within the space, and Still Tho artist Wizwon will be finishing his latest piece to be installed permanently at MSVU.

Both upcoming shows, which share the gallery space across its two levels, officially open Saturday, September 21, at 1:30 p.m.

Keep reading The Coast for upcoming coverage of each.