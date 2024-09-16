How to choose a candidate in Halifax’s 2024 municipal election

In October, Haligonians will go to the polls to elect a new council. For democratically engaged citizens in the HRM, voting has a few parts. There are some easy parts like knowing where and when to vote. That’s the easy part because the city creates websites informing everyone that voting happens between October 8 and October 19, 2024. People can vote online from October 8 to 16. In-person advance voting will happen on October 12 and 15. On election day, October 19, 2024, polls will be open throughout the HRM from 8am to 7pm. The city also lays out who can vote right here, and if you meet the criteria of being a citizen of Canada and resident of Halifax over the age of 18 you can make sure you’re on the list of electors right here.

Once a voter has all of that information and is registered to vote, the only thing left to do is choose the right candidate. Even though the act of voting is easy—a few clicks on a website or drawing an X in a circle—choosing who to vote for is hard. There are a lot of issues, from potholes to property taxes to parking to people in parks, and trying to determine who is the best person to vote for is a complex question.

In the leadup to the municipal election, The Coast did a series of interviews with experts in various fields of municipal government and published them as a series of podcasts. They’re the ones with HFX Votes 2024 in the title and can be found here. During that series, the CEO of the Downtown Halifax Business Commission, Paul MacKinnon, explained that part of the success of Halifax’s downtown is due to how they vet candidates for their board. The commission gets candidates to read their organization's strategic plans. Then the commission asks potential board members about the existing strategic plans and what, if anything, new candidates would want to change. In this way, the commission can ensure established strategic plans come to fruition and accommodate fresh new ideas, especially if those ideas are good. Not one to let a good idea go to waste, that’s what The Coast is doing for this fall’s municipal election.

Halifax’s strategic plans

There are a lot of issues facing the city of Halifax: Housing is unaffordable, transit sucks, congestion is brutal, the rural exurbs are death traps, there aren’t enough fire fighters, the roads have potholes, flagship buildings like the Forum and Centennial Pool are falling apart and people are sleeping in parks. To name a few. On top of all those issues, even though Haligonians are amongst the highest-taxed populations in the country, the city is perpetually broke and doesn’t have enough money.

Most, if not all, of HRM’s issues stem from bad political and governance decisions that date back to (and pre-date) amalgamation in 1996. The very short version is that even though people in the suburbs pay a lot in property taxes, it’s nowhere near enough money to cover the cost the city has to pay to provide municipal services to the suburbs. A more detailed explanation of this budget crunch can be found here if you prefer reading:



And here, if you prefer listening:

To rectify this pretty big fiscal issue, the city has undertaken many planning exercises, from the Centre Plan to the Housing Accelerator Fund Bylaw changes to the upcoming Suburban Plan, which all aim to increase municipal revenues from property taxes, while trying to limit the amount property taxes will go up in the future. This is the municipal version of living with roommates to save money. Because each suburban property can’t afford to exist independently, the city will change the bylaws for single-family lots to get lot-mates.

The city has strategic plans for most, if not all, issues facing the city today. Are cars too inefficient for everyone to drive everywhere all the time and not clog the roads, especially considering the geographic choke points? There’s the Integrated Mobility Plan. Does the city need to plan for major infrastructure issues today and into the future? There’s the Infrastructure Asset Management Administrative Order. Is the city too hot? Bam, urban forestry plan. Want to play sports outside? There’s a playing field strategy for that.

But even if the city’s planning is good (with some exceptions) and will be good for the future, there is a pretty substantial roadblock to these plans' success.

The political problem

Fixing the city is unpopular. We all want it to be fixed, sure, but for generations Canadians have been sold a dream of the middle class: A house in the suburbs, a car and enough money for a vacation or two. But this dream comes at a massive cost. For example we know (and ignore) that our lives are subsidized heavily by slave labour, which saves us a lot of money on clothes and food. Closer to home, the cost of driving is heavily subsidized, from the cost of fuel to the cost of private vehicle storage to the cost of roads—it's all heavily subsidized.

When times were precedented and borrowing money was cheap, Halifax could coast on inertia, and the long-term problems of such a heavily subsidized existence were problems for our grandchildren. But just because we ignored it doesn’t mean the fundamental unsustainability of our world went away. Thanks to the one-two punch of COVID followed by the Upper Tantallon Wildfires, we now recognize that those problems for our grandchildren are actually problems for Halifax today.



These political issues are compounded even further by the “ me-cession ,” a phenomenon in which the country’s economy is doing fine on the macro level but we are all struggling to pay the bills. It will come as no surprise that people telling people they have to start paying full price for the cost of their living is crazy unpopular in a cost-of-living crisis.

The Coast’s candidate vetting

The challenge then is how to determine who is capable of navigating the city's issues while simultaneously juggling the political reality that fixing Halifax’s long-term issues will be initially unpopular.

At The Coast, we’ve decided to gauge a candidate’s suitability for office by asking them to explain some major issues facing the HRM as best they understand them. We’ve also asked candidates to read key municipal plans and explain how the plans attempt to fix the problems. We’ve also asked them what, if anything, they would change in those strategic plans.

It’s an exam. We’ve given candidates an exam. And based on the number of extension requests received, it’s a pretty challenging one. (Check it out yourself below.) Once The Coast receives the exam answers, we will follow up with some interviews and more questions. Before advance polls open on October 8, we will provide a list of candidates we believe are up for the challenge of governing the city of Halifax at a point in history where how we live needs to change massively in relatively short order.

The exam