 Halifax will have a new mayor in October | City | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
Savage gets ready to put his feet up as he plans to leave City Hall.
via HRM
Savage gets ready to put his feet up as he plans to leave City Hall.

Halifax will have a new mayor in October

Mike Savage will not run in 2024 municipal election.

By

Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.
In a press conference just after noon on Feb 13, Halifax Regional Municipality mayor Mike Savage has announced he will not be seeking re-election this October.

Savage has been Halifax’s mayor for the past 12 years, having first been elected to the job in 2012. Even though he said it was the best job he has ever had, after more than a decade years it was enough. Although it was a difficult decision, he said it’s time to plan for a life after being mayor.

He first ran for office federally, and after an unsuccessful attempt in 1997, he became Dartmouth’s MP until he lost out to Robert Chisolm in 2011.

The next municipal election will be held on Oct. 19, 2024, and anyone interested in Savage’s job can find out how to apply for it here.

Tags

About The Author

Matt Stickland

Matt Stickland

Matt spent 10 years in the Navy where he deployed to Libya with HMCS Charlottetown and then became a submariner until ‘retiring’ in 2018. In 2019 he completed his Bachelor of Journalism from the University of King’s College. Matt is an almost award winning opinion writer.
Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in City

Did Halifax just blow $113 million?

By Matt Stickland

Did Halifax just blow $113 million?

Halifax city council starts the process of police reform

By Matt Stickland

Halifax city council starts the process of police reform

Everything you need to know about HRM council’s Feb. 6 meeting

By Matt Stickland

Everything you need to know about HRM council’s Feb. 6 meeting

Why hiring more people costs the city less

By Matt Stickland

Halifax City Hall
More »
More City
All News + Opinion

Recent Comments

Trending

MSVU faculty on strike after weekend-long bargaining fails to reach agreement

By Lauren Phillips, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

MSVU faculty on strike after weekend-long bargaining fails to reach agreement

Did Halifax just blow $113 million?

By Matt Stickland

Did Halifax just blow $113 million?

Let’s have a look at Tim Houston’s worst verbal blunders as premier, shall we?

By Team Coast

Let’s have a look at Tim Houston’s worst verbal blunders as premier, shall we?

Halifax city council starts the process of police reform

By Matt Stickland

Halifax city council starts the process of police reform

Member Associations

© 2024 Overstory Media Group