Halifax will have a new mayor in October

In a press conference just after noon on Feb 13, Halifax Regional Municipality mayor Mike Savage has announced he will not be seeking re-election this October.

Savage has been Halifax’s mayor for the past 12 years, having first been elected to the job in 2012. Even though he said it was the best job he has ever had, after more than a decade years it was enough. Although it was a difficult decision, he said it’s time to plan for a life after being mayor.

He first ran for office federally, and after an unsuccessful attempt in 1997, he became Dartmouth’s MP until he lost out to Robert Chisolm in 2011.

The next municipal election will be held on Oct. 19, 2024, and anyone interested in Savage’s job can find out how to apply for it here.