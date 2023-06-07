 Cruise ships meet delayed car carriers in Halifax Harbour this week | News | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
Martin Bauman / The Coast
The 490-passenger Seven Seas Navigator cruise ship, seen in Halifax on May 26, 2023, returned to Halifax on Monday, June 5.

Cruise ships meet delayed car carriers in Halifax Harbour this week

Container ships, cruise ships, cargo carriers and more vessels bound for Halifax the week of June 5-11, 2023.

By

Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.

The ancient Greeks had a thing for swans. Zeus, it is said, turned himself into a swan to seduce the Spartan queen Leda. The former king Cycnus transformed into a swan after his death. So, too—depending on the story’s teller—did Orpheus, after he was murdered. If you look into the night sky in summer and fall, you can see the stars aligned to form a swan’s neck and wings. Cygnus, the constellation is called. This week, the ONE Cygnus arrived in Halifax Harbour—and while it may not match its namesake for sheer brilliance, it’s a large one, as container ships come: 364 metres long and with a summer deadweight of 138,611 tonnes.

Related
Every term you’ve ever needed to know about ships in Halifax Harbour

Every term you’ve ever needed to know about ships in Halifax Harbour: A constantly growing glossary of high-seas lingo to guide you through The Coast’s weekly harbour traffic updates.

The Cygnus left Halifax early Wednesday for New York, but it’s not the only big arrival in Halifax this week. Here’s a look at what else is coming into port, the week of June 5-11:

Monday, June 5

The Tropic Lissette container ship arrived at the South End Container Terminal just after 6:30am, one week behind schedule from Philipsburg, Sint Maarten. It left Halifax Tuesday afternoon, and is currently en route to Palm Beach, Florida.

Halifax’s first cruise ship arrival of the week, the 490-passenger Seven Seas Navigator, reached port at Pier 23 just after noon, following stops in New York, Boston, Bar Harbour and Saint John. It left Monday evening and arrived in Charlottetown, PEI on Wednesday.

Rounding out the bunch, the 296-metre Atlantic Sky container ship touched down in Halifax just after noon and left after midnight. It’s currently in Newark, New Jersey.

Tuesday, June 6

Tuesday’s entry is fittingly brief, given the lone arrival—the Algoscotia oil tanker—performed the nautical equivalent of the Grandpa Simpson door scene this week. The double-hulled tanker is back in Halifax, having returned just two days after it left for Corner Brook, NL. It’s currently docked at the South End Container Terminal.

Wednesday, June 7

If you can count on the Germans for one thing, it’s usually to be punctual. (I say this as a descendant of Germans.) So time-obsessed is the country that asking a Deutschlander for the current hour quite literally translates as follows: “How late is it?” In the case of the Sunshine Ace vehicle carrier, the answer is two days late. The ship was originally scheduled to arrive from Emden, Germany on Monday—most likely with a load of Volkswagens—but instead berthed in Halifax around 7am Wednesday. Spät, indeed.

click to enlarge Cruise ships meet delayed car carriers in Halifax Harbour this week
Ralph Daily / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)
The Sunshine Ace vehicle carrier departs the Port of Brunswick, Georgia in 2011. It returns to Halifax on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

Joining it is the 364-metre-long ONE Eagle container ship—a sister of the Cygnus. The ships aren’t just twins, but part of a near-identical set of 15 vessels built in Kure, Japan. (The Eagle is the third-oldest, having been completed in September 2016.) It arrived in Halifax from Norfolk, Virginia just after 6am on Wednesday—eight days behind schedule.

The day’s arrivals wrap with the Asian Empire vehicle carrier and the Oceanex Sanderling ro-ro/cargo ship. The former reached the Fairview Cove Terminal around 9am from Bremerhaven, Germany (also two days behind schedule), while the latter is set to arrive Wednesday afternoon from St. John’s, NL.

Thursday, June 8

Thursday brings the biggest cruise ship arrival of the week: The 1,430-passenger Zaandam returns to Halifax for the seventh time in 2023. It’s en route from Montreal, Quebec City and Sydney. The ship is expected to reach port around 8am and leave by 4pm.

Related
Economic driver or eco-threat? The conundrum of Halifax’s cruise ships

Economic driver or eco-threat? The conundrum of Halifax’s cruise ships: Proponents say the industry brings upwards of $130M to the HRM each year. Critics say it risks irreparably damaging our oceans and marine life.

There’s a packed slate of arrivals to round out the day: The Nolhan Ava ro-ro/cargo ship, ZIM Virginia, Warnow Master, Atlantic Star and NYK Constellation container ships are all scheduled to come into port. The Nolhan Ava, Star and Constellation are all Halifax regulars, more or less, but the ZIM Virginia and Warnow Master are rarer arrivals. The former spent much of March in Thailand, Vietnam and China, while more recently it’s been in Greece, Italy and Spain. Meanwhile, the Warnow Master makes just its second Halifax stop on a new CFZ route between Nova Scotia, New York and Jamaica. Get used to seeing it more often: According to Shipfax’s Mac Mackay, it’s scheduled to stop in Halifax every second Thursday.

Friday, June 9

Remember the Vivienne Sheri D cargo ship? The Eimskip-chartered ship is coming back to Halifax for another stop on its circuit from Reykjavik, Iceland; to Portland, Maine; to Halifax; to Argentia, NL and back. It’s expected at the South End Container Terminal around 9am.

Saturday, June 10

Saturday’s first scheduled arrival just barely edges out the ONE Cygnus and ONE Eagle as the largest container ship in port this week. The 366-metre-long CMA CGM Adonis is set for a 4am arrival. It’s inbound from Tanger Med, Morocco, after earlier stops in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka and Malaysia. The ship can carry a staggering 15,000 20-foot steel containers.

click to enlarge Cruise ships meet delayed car carriers in Halifax Harbour this week
CSSC
The CMA CGM Adonis has a carrying capacity of 15,000 20-foot containers.

Meanwhile, the comparatively smaller Volga Maersk container ship (200 metres long, room for 3,600 steel containers) is expected to reach the South End Container Terminal at 6am. The ship is on its way from Montreal, after earlier stops in Antwerp, Rotterdam and Bremerhaven.

Sunday, June 11

The week’s arrivals wrap with two more behemoths in the NYK Nebula and MSC Elma container ships. The former, at 294 metres long, has been running since 2007. It arrives in Halifax after stops in Saint John, NB—and before that, Colombia, Panama and Oakland, California. The Nebula is set for a 7am arrival at Fairview Cove Terminal.

click to enlarge Cruise ships meet delayed car carriers in Halifax Harbour this week
R~P~M (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)
The NYK Nebula, seen in Southampton in 2017, arrives in Halifax on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

The Elma, meanwhile, is expected at the South End Container Terminal around 8am—a day ahead of its schedule. It comes to Halifax by way of Bremerhaven, Germany, after earlier stops in Zeebrugge, Belgium and Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Tags

About The Author

Martin Bauman

Martin Bauman

Martin Bauman, The Coast's News & Business Reporter, is an award-winning journalist and interviewer, whose work has appeared in the Globe and Mail, Calgary Herald, Capital Daily, and Waterloo Region Record, among other places. In 2020, he was named one of five “emergent” nonfiction writers by the RBC Taylor Prize...
Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.

Related Articles

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Speaking of Halifax Harbour

Halifax Harbour’s giant crane ship bids farewell to Nova Scotia this week

By Martin Bauman

Halifax Harbour’s giant crane ship bids farewell to Nova Scotia this week (6)

Halifax’s biggest cruise ship of the year (so far) arrives this week

By Martin Bauman

Halifax’s biggest cruise ship of the year (so far) arrives this week (4)

More ship delays in Halifax Harbour this week

By Martin Bauman and Kyle Shaw

More ship delays in Halifax Harbour this week

What’s the story behind the French naval ship in Halifax’s waters?

By Martin Bauman and Kyle Shaw

What’s the story behind the French naval ship in Halifax’s waters?
More »

Latest in News

The Wanderer Grounds podcast: How to solve HFX Wanderers FC’s winless woes?

By Martin Bauman and Matt Stickland

The Wanderer Grounds podcast: How to solve HFX Wanderers FC’s winless woes?

The Grand Parade podcast: How the HRM could have avoided the worst of the Tantallon fire

By Martin Bauman and Matt Stickland

The Grand Parade podcast: How the HRM could have avoided the worst of the Tantallon fire

Rain brings wildfire relief in Halifax, but threat not fully over

By Martin Bauman

Rain brings wildfire relief in Halifax, but threat not fully over

NEW: “Far from out of the woods” with Tantallon fire threat, officials say

By Martin Bauman

NEW: “Far from out of the woods” with Tantallon fire threat, officials say
More »
More News
All News + Opinion

HRM WILDFIRES

Recent Comments

Trending

Rain brings wildfire relief in Halifax, but threat not fully over

By Martin Bauman

Rain brings wildfire relief in Halifax, but threat not fully over

The Grand Parade podcast: How the HRM could have avoided the worst of the Tantallon fire

By Martin Bauman and Matt Stickland

The Grand Parade podcast: How the HRM could have avoided the worst of the Tantallon fire

Support and resources for those affected by the Nova Scotia wildfires

By Jenn Lee and Alyssa Goulart

Support and resources for those affected by the Nova Scotia wildfires

Mera Cafe + Bar is big on storytelling

By Martin Bauman

Mera Cafe + Bar is big on storytelling

Member Associations

© 2023 Overstory Media Group