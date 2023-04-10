 Correction to The Coast's reporting on suspended Ozempic doctor | Healthcare | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
Dr. David Davison has been suspended from practise for concerns about the way he's been prescribing Ozempic (generic name semaglutide), the diabetes drug pictured above that is famously also used for weight loss.

Correction to The Coast's reporting on suspended Ozempic doctor

Dr. David Davison has been suspended by the Nova Scotia College of Physicians & Surgeons.

By

Whether or not you are a subscriber to The Coast Daily newsletter, I want to be forthcoming about an error in today's edition of the newsletter, which was sent out earlier this morning, April 10.

Due to an editing error, we gave the incorrect name of the physician who has been suspended from practise due to Ozempic prescribing. The licence of Dr. David Davison has been suspended.

The College of Physicians & Surgeons of Nova Scotia, upon being informed of Dr. David Davison's concerning prescribing of Ozempic, issued an interim suspension of his license. The College has launched a full investigation of this prescribing.

Davison is accused of prescribing Ozempic to thousands of Americans. According to the CBC, Davison lives in Texas and issued 7,500 prescriptions for semaglutide (Ozempic's generic name) in February alone.

The Coast erred in identifying Dr. Gus Grant, who is the Registrar and CEO of the College of Physicians & Surgeons, as the prescriber.

The Coast offers a huge and sincere apology to Dr. Grant for this error, and a thank you to our newsletter readers who immediately picked up on the mistake and let us know. An email version of this correction and apology has already been sent to all Coast Daily newsletter subscribers.

Kyle Shaw

Kyle is the editor of The Coast. He was a founding member of the newspaper in 1993 and was the paper’s first publisher. Kyle occasionally teaches creative nonfiction writing (think magazine-style #longreads) and copy editing at the University of King’s College School of Journalism.
