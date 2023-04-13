 A new episode of The Grand Parade podcast just dropped | City | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST

A new episode of The Grand Parade podcast just dropped

Politics, the Arts and the Wanderers, oh my!

By

Hello, and welcome to an article about the Grand Parade podcast. We took a brief and unexpected hiatus due in part to the city’s budget really bumming us out. Want to know why? Listen to the episode as we try and piece together what’s happening behind the scenes (if anything) at City Hall. We also talk about the new landlord registry, the municipal playing field strategy, and downtown parking.

This podcast also features arts editor Morgan Mullin, who comes on after the break to talk about all the cool stuff coming to Halifax’s overworked and only real independent mid-capacity theatre: The Bus Stop. Matt reveals he was a theatre nerd as a kid, and Morgan explains why one-person shows are usually worth the price of admission before giving some solid local music recommendations.

And the podcast ends with Martin and Matt previewing a new podcast, The Wanderer Grounds, which (as the name suggests) is a podcast about the Wanderers. The first episode will drop tomorrow, April 14, to preview the season ahead and discuss Saturday’s game against Atletico Ottawa. If you are looking for in-depth tactical analysis, this is not the podcast for you. But if you are like us and want more Wanderers in your life than their weekly game schedule allows, then The Wanderer Grounds is for you.

But enough about that—listen to the new episode of The Grand Parade today!

