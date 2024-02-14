 Thinking ahead: What Halifax wants to try next in sex | Sex + Dating | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST

Thinking ahead: What Halifax wants to try next in sex

It's a wide range, from orgies to never having sex again.

By

It turns out some private, personal, intimate thoughts are widely shared. Three answers kept coming over and over for the Sex & Dating Survey question "What's the next thing you want to try?" The big three are bondage, anal and threesomes—a lot of people in Halifax would like to explore these options. Which is good news if you're interested in playing with ropes or more/different holes, because it means you have better chances of finding somebody/bodies to play with.

But don't go thinking the city's imagination only has three notions in 2024. There are plenty of other things people want to try, as you can see in the selected answers listed below.

“Latex suits.”

“In a window.”

“Wet stuff.”

"Acting on my newly opened relationship.."

“Acting on my newly opened relationship..”

“Hot springs sex.”

“Another soul-mate connection, seriously.”

“Getting spanked.”

"Getting spanked."

“Having 10 women in a day.”

“Pussy pump.”

“Include sex toys.”

“Naturist resort.”

“I've done most everything I’ve wanted to try—now I’m a simple girl that loves to kiss and cuddle.”

"I've done most everything I've wanted to try—now I'm a simple girl that loves to kiss and cuddle."

“Pegging.”

“Orgies.”

“Watching others and performing for them.”

“Being celibate.”

“3 guys doing me.”

"Acrobatics."

“Acrobatics.”

“An honest person.”

“Effleurage using a compliant cat (mink mittens are just too expensive).”

“Hosting a gang bang for my partner.”

“Never having sex again actually.”

Pillow talk: The results of The Coast's 2024 Sex + Dating Survey

By Team Coast

Pillow talk: The results of The Coast's 2024 Sex + Dating Survey

By Team Coast

