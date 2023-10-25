 Acadian food the star dish at this year’s Devour! The Food Film Fest | Food | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
Left: PaintingWithLightPhotography. Right: Phototype
Chef Shane Robicheau (left) will be serving Acadian cuisine at Devour! The Food Film Fest in Wolfville, NS.

Acadian food the star dish at this year’s Devour! The Food Film Fest

From rappie pie to molasses cake, there’s a bit of everything at the annual Wolfville-based festival.

By

Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.

Shane Robicheau was born into the kitchen. A second-generation chef from Clare, NS, the 24-year-old grew up in his parents’ restaurant, Seashore Restaurant & Blue Rock Lounge, smelling the brine and salt and broth of freshly caught clams and lobsters, the simmering potatoes and onions, that made up the Acadian dishes his family had cooked and served for generations: Meals like rappie pie, chicken fricot and fring frangs—think potato pancakes, fried up with salmon or sausages or butter and molasses.

“It’s the simplicity of the dishes,” Robicheau, the creative force behind Le Ptit Robicheau food truck in Saulnierville, tells The Coast. The food comes from what’s available in the region. It’s hearty and reliable—the kind of staples you can pull from the pantry mid-winter in southwestern Nova Scotia that will last you until spring thaws the Annapolis Valley and the wind from St. Mary’s Bay changes from bitter cold to bucolic.

This week in Wolfville, those dishes will take centre stage (or main course billing, if you will) at the annual Devour! The Food Film Fest. French and Cajun cuisine are also on the menu at the festival, which started Monday, Oct. 23 and runs until Sunday, Oct. 29. And while the town might be small, the festival’s reputation is anything but: Anthony Bourdain visited the festival in 2014. French chef and writer Jacques Pépin came in 2017, and delivered an online workshop in 2020. Actors Gordon Pinsent and Jason Priestley have attended through the years.

Acadian food the star dish at this year’s Devour! The Food Film Fest
Devour! The Food Film Fest
Chef Shane Robicheau (left) meets French chef and author Jacques Pépin in 2017.

The growth has been “extraordinary” to watch, says Devour! founder Michael Howell. The former chef behind the beloved (and since-closed) Tempest restaurant in Wolfville, Howell started the festival in 2009 as a way to “put bums in seats” during a time of year when tourism typically slowed in the valley.

“That first dinner in Kenny’s Farm Market, Jason and his wife were in the back, and it was freezing cold, and 40 people were huddled around a pot-bellied stove,” the Chester-born Howell recalls.

This year—and not for the first time, either—Devour! hosted a gala dinner at the Sonoma International Film Festival. Howell and Devour! managing director Lia Rinaldo watched more than 300 film submissions to come up with the final festival roster. This year’s silver-screen lineup includes Cajun Heart, a documentary that traces the links between Acadian and Cajun cuisine; The Most Remote Restaurant in the World, about a surprising Michelin two-starred restaurant on an island where only 53 people live; and Stella, about a Neapolitan pizzaiolo who hopes his pizzeria will become the world’s first to receive a Michelin star.

Of course, there’s also the food. Along with live Acadian-Cajun zydeco music, the annual “chowder smackdown” returns to Wolfville’s waterfront, and Saturday brings a “Fais do-do” Cajun dance party to the Wolfville Farmers’ Market, with dishes ranging from Cajun fried alligator with Creole remoulade to freshly shucked oysters and smoked fish served “boucanière” style.

Robicheau might be most excited, however, to serve molasses cake.

“It’s simple,” he tells The Coast, “but it’s the comfort of eating it—knowing years ago, that was my great-grandmother’s recipe when she had her small kitchen-slash-restaurant. It means something.”

Tags

About The Author

Martin Bauman

Martin Bauman

Martin Bauman, The Coast's News & Business Reporter, is an award-winning journalist and interviewer, whose work has appeared in the Globe and Mail, Calgary Herald, Capital Daily, and Waterloo Region Record, among other places. In 2020, he was named one of five “emergent” nonfiction writers by the RBC Taylor Prize...
Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Food

Thanks for all the fish: John’s Lunch bids farewell after 54 years

By Martin Bauman

Thanks for all the fish: John’s Lunch bids farewell after 54 years

Halifax’s Sydney Hayden vies for cake crown on The Great Canadian Baking Show

By Martin Bauman

Halifax’s Sydney Hayden vies for cake crown on The Great Canadian Baking Show

Fortune Doughnut is closing—and reopening as Vandal Doughnuts

By Martin Bauman

Fortune Doughnut is closing—and reopening as Vandal Doughnuts

Meet the comedian ordering the same poutine at Willy’s in Halifax every day

By Martin Bauman

Meet the comedian ordering the same poutine at Willy’s in Halifax every day
More »
More Food
All Food + Drink

Poll

In 1996, the province forced independent Dartmouth, Halifax, Bedford and Halifax County into one big Halifax Regional Municipality. Was amalgamation a good idea?

In 1996, the province forced independent Dartmouth, Halifax, Bedford and Halifax County into one big Halifax Regional Municipality. Was amalgamation a good idea?
View Results

Trending

Thanks for all the fish: John’s Lunch bids farewell after 54 years

By Martin Bauman

Thanks for all the fish: John’s Lunch bids farewell after 54 years

Halifax’s Sydney Hayden vies for cake crown on The Great Canadian Baking Show

By Martin Bauman

Halifax’s Sydney Hayden vies for cake crown on The Great Canadian Baking Show

Two ideas for expanding democracy are heading to council

By Matt Stickland

Two ideas for expanding democracy are heading to council

Everything you need to know about this year’s AfterWords Literary Festival

By Martin Bauman

Everything you need to know about this year’s AfterWords Literary Festival

Member Associations

© 2023 Overstory Media Group