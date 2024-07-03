Wu-Tang Killa Beez performing in Halifax for a good cause

A few of the Wu-Tang Killa Beez will stop by Halifax this month for a fundraising concert supporting the Union of Black Artists Society (UBAS).

The concert will be the union’s first big fundraising effort after their successful Block Party celebrations last summer, which launched the organization.

With help from Obediya Jones-Darrell’s Sound Body Culture organization, Wu-Tang affiliates including Killarmy members Dom Pachino, 9th Prince, Kinetic 9, and frequent Wu-Tang collaborators Killah Priest and LA the Darkman will be taking the stage at the Lighthouse Arts Centre on July 13 at 8pm.

An afterparty will be hosted at the DOME after the concert, starting at 11pm.

Kinetic 9 will also participate in a community-based workshop hosted by clinical traumatologist Kayla Breelove regarding the expression of trauma in art. Tickets for this event on July 12 are being sold separately.

In fact, that’s all the event was going to be at first—a roundtable discussion over Zoom about how art can help communities navigate trauma.

It was Jones-Darrell who, upon hearing the request from UBAS co-founder and chair Tara Taylor, offered something else instead.

“They’d love to come and just do a whole concert instead of Zoom,” said Taylor, repeating Jones-Darrell’s offer.

Several local artists will perform alongside the Killa Beez, including rapper and singer Real Eyez Dorrington, Corey Writes, LDN Records, and DJ Melboogie. However, there’s one more slot open for a local rapper, and that slot might be for you.

A contest is being held on the day of the concert to determine another local MC who will take the stage with the Killa Beez. Aspiring rappers will have to lay down some lines over a beat handpicked by Jones-Darrell and the Killa Beez. The person with the strongest bars will have a chance to perform on stage with the Killa Beez, says Taylor.

“We’re just trying to come up with ways to be different,” Taylor explained. “Just innovative. Something different.”

UBAS director Shelley Fashan said listeners can expect a “family vibe, in that all of these artists are the type of people who connect with their audiences on a large level.”

The Union of Black Artists Society was founded in 2023 to help amplify the voices of Black artists, whether it be in music, theatre, fashion, film, television, or animation. For more information on what they do, check out their website.