Why Wednesday night is special in Dartmouth: A must-see play makes its east coast debut

Jivesh Parasram grew up in Dartmouth, which inspired his one-person show, Take d Milk, Nah?

Jivesh Parasram grew up in Dartmouth, where his white neighbours assumed he was Black—and his Black neighbours assumed he was Arab-Canadian. (Both camps struck out: He has Indian and Trinidadian roots.)


In a move Nora Ephron would no doubt have approved of, Parasram—a noted playwright and actor now based in Vancouver—turned this childhood rife with copy into a one-person play: Take d Milk, Nah?, a piece of theatre that’s wowed audiences and critics across the country, pulling rave reviews from NOW Magazine and The Globe and Mail.


Now, Parasram is finally bringing his story back to the place that inspired it as Take d Milk, Nah? gets its east coast debut at Alderney Landing Theatre on March 29. (Tickets are $20-$40 via Eastern Front Theatre's website, or pay-what-you-can by contacting Eastern Front by email.)


Funny and irreverent, Parasram’s show offers a candid take at race, religion and nationalism(s), asking what divides us and who is served by the constructs of cultural identity.


Seeing a show this buzzy—and meaty—on a random weeknight is the exact sort of fun I spent the pandemic missing. If you did, too, don’t miss out on this.


Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
