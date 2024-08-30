What you need to know about Habitat for Humanity’s Huge House Party

The second annual Habitat for Humanity Huge House Party is scheduled to go down on Friday, Sep. 20, and there’s plenty to be excited about.

The event raises money for Habitat for Humanity Nova Scotia, which is currently in the process of constructing two homes and has several other projects planned for next year. As of writing, they are more halfway to their $150,000 goal at just over $82,000.

The party is a casual affair with finger foods, live music, raffles, an auction and arcade games, and there will even be an opportunity to grab a few photos with the one and only Robb Wells, who will be coming to the party as his beloved Trailer Park Boys persona, Ricky. The party is being hosted at the Steele Wheels Motor Museum in Bayers Lake.

“[We’re] really just trying to embrace the house party feel and provide some really excellent entertainment and a great opportunity for folks to connect and network and support our cause,” says Vanessa Jones, director of fund development and communications with the non-profit.

A certain JUNO-award-winning Nova Scotian hip-hop artist will be performing at the party, as well as well-known party band Shameless and international DJ and producer Karate Kactus, who will be bringing a blend of pop music from the ‘80s, ‘90s and 2000s.

Plenty of events will be taking place throughout the evening. There will be a raffle for two WestJet tickets that will take you anywhere WestJet flies. They will also be selling glow bracelets for what Jones has called their “Get Lit” fundraiser. The auction item will be a day on set with the cast of crew of Robb Well’s new television show, The Trades.



“They’re filming here locally, so we’re going to auction off that experience, so you get to spend a day watching filming,” says Jones. “You get to enjoy lunch with actors and whatnot, and just see some backstage action. That’s something a little bit unique.”

Tickets are currently going for $125, with a bundle of 10 going for $1,250. Corporate sponsorships are also still available. All of the funds will be going towards Habitat for Humanity’s projects, helping families build homes, which Jones says is a major need with the ongoing housing crisis.

“We know that 92%of Canadians believe that there’s a shortage of affordable homes, and 61%of Canadians are concerned about their ability to pay housing costs over the next 12 months. There’s a lot of work to be done, and we’re doing our best to recognize that at Habitat for Humanity. We need to really ramp up the work that we’re doing and work towards providing affordable home options for those families that are in need.”

For more information, and to buy tickets, visit their website. You can also make a donation towards their build fund or specific projects here.