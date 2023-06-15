 Visual Arts Nova Scotia announces new Executive Director | Arts + Culture | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
Therese Cruz the new Executive Director of Visual Arts Nova Scotia.
Submitted
Therese Cruz the new Executive Director of Visual Arts Nova Scotia.

Visual Arts Nova Scotia announces new Executive Director

Therese Cruz takes over the arts organization in July.

By

Visual Arts Nova Scotia—a by-artists, for-artists organization that supports and spotlights visual art in the province—announced a new executive director today. Therese Cruz, based in Shelburne, has a background in jewellery design and passion for painting and rug-hooking. In a press release announcing Cruz's taking the role, VANS says she is motivated "to be in arts administration that creates multiple avenues for local artists to gain exposure and be able to advocate and promote on their behalf."

It's yet another example of the shifting cultural landscape in Halifax, as during the pandemic era almost all major arts organizations in the city have had a shake-up in leadership—meaning VANS is holding company with the likes of Eastern Front Theatre, Dalhousie University Art Gallery and more.
Halifax shoots a new scene

Halifax shoots a new scene: More and more artistic directors are leaving Halifax's galleries and festivals, changing the cultural sector in the process.


Cruz beings the job at VANS in July, alongside three new board members: Jayme-Lynn Gloade, Ayoka Junaid, and Tamara Smith.

   

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
