Visual Arts Nova Scotia announces new Executive Director

to be in arts administration that creates multiple avenues for local artists to gain exposure and be able to advocate and promote on their behalf."



It's yet another example of the shifting cultural landscape in Halifax, as during the pandemic era almost all major arts organizations in the city have had a shake-up in leadership—meaning VANS is holding company with the likes of Eastern Front Theatre, Dalhousie University Art Gallery and more.



: Jayme-Lynn Gloade, Ayoka Junaid, and Tamara Smith.

isual Arts Nova Scotia—a by-artists, for-artists organization that supports and spotlights visual art in the province—announced a new executive director today. Therese Cruz, based in Shelburne, has a background in jewellery design and passion for painting and rug-hooking. In a press release announcing Cruz's taking the role, VANS says she is motivated "Cruz beings the job at VANS in July, alongside three new board members