 Two local playwrights are making a musical about Frenchy’s, the iconic chain of Nova Scotian thrift stores | Arts + Culture | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
Bin diving at a Guy's Frenchy's is a Nova Scotian tradition.
IAN SELIG
Bin diving at a Guy's Frenchy's is a Nova Scotian tradition.

Two local playwrights are making a musical about Frenchy’s, the iconic chain of Nova Scotian thrift stores

The real question is why someone didn’t think of this sooner.

By

Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.

Among the skyline that would compose Nova Scotia’s identity, bumping up between the slender neck of the Peggy’s Cove lighthouse and the squat-in-size, tall-in-stature painted house of Maud Lewis, stands a grey colossus, the last outpost of retail: Guy’s Frenchy’s. As much a part of the Nova Scotian landscape as fields of lupins, the discount shopping chain was born on the province’s Acadian shore out of a workplace feud that draws easy parallels with the story of how McDonald’s came to be.


I know all this, of course, because I finished my metamorphosis into a real Nova Scotian (if you believe such a thing exists, which I only do half of the time) by throwing myself headlong into the lore of Frenchy’s. I travelled to every location in mainland Nova Scotia, met the man who invented the bin-diving second-hand shops, and called over 20 people to ask them about the best thing they ever found at a Frenchy’s. For years, I was insufferable at parties talking about the chain. (Now I’m insufferable at parties because I only wanna talk about Succession. Let me live.)

Related
Finding Frenchy's, a journey to the heart of the second-hand phenomenon

Finding Frenchy's, a journey to the heart of the second-hand phenomenon: The ultimate Frenchy’s Car Tour is about used clothes, Nova Scotia’s soul and being worn again.

I’m not the only one who is endlessly thinking about Frenchy’s and what deal I’ll find there next: Alongside the two books and documentary about the chain that have been released over the years, there’s now a new musical-comedy being created, titled Frenchy’s: The Thrift Musical. Showing at STAGES Theatre Festival on Sunday, June 11 at 3:30pm, the play sees three generations of one East Coast family scouring the bins for clothing and connection. (The thrift shop scene from Lady Bird immediately comes to mind.) D.S. Craig and J. Roby’s play-in-progress (some works shown at STAGES are closer to a staged reading than a full-fledged production) quotes Virginia Woolf in its blurb before offering up changing clothes as the perfect metaphor for change on a larger level.

Related
Everything you need to know about the 2023 Stages Festival

Everything you need to know about the 2023 Stages Festival: The annual theatre and performance art event is back June 6-11.

The only question left: What thrifted outfit will you wear to the performance?


Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.

Related Articles

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Arts + Culture

Telefilm funds Devour and Halifax Black Film Fest, director Fawaz Al-Matrouk making next flick in Nova Scotia, and more local film and TV news

By Morgan Mullin

Telefilm funds Devour and Halifax Black Film Fest, director Fawaz Al-Matrouk making next flick in Nova Scotia, and more local film and TV news

Have you seen the new mural on Agricola Street?

By Morgan Mullin

Have you seen the new mural on Agricola Street?

Director Thom Fitzgerald makes a new movie, Fawzia Mirza’s directorial feature wraps and more local film and TV news

By Morgan Mullin

Director Thom Fitzgerald makes a new movie, Fawzia Mirza’s directorial feature wraps and more local film and TV news

The Screen Nova Scotia awards crowned its 2022-2023 winners

By Morgan Mullin

The Screen Nova Scotia awards crowned its 2022-2023 winners
More »
More Arts + Culture
All Arts + Music

Poll

C19 Need to Know

Recent Comments

Trending

Have you seen the new mural on Agricola Street?

By Morgan Mullin

Have you seen the new mural on Agricola Street?

Every big show coming to Halifax in 2023

By Morgan Mullin

Every big show coming to Halifax in 2023 (2)

Everything you need to know about the 2023 Halifax Independent Filmmakers Festival

By Morgan Mullin

Everything you need to know about the 2023 Halifax Independent Filmmakers Festival

Telefilm funds Devour and Halifax Black Film Fest, director Fawaz Al-Matrouk making next flick in Nova Scotia, and more local film and TV news

By Morgan Mullin

Telefilm funds Devour and Halifax Black Film Fest, director Fawaz Al-Matrouk making next flick in Nova Scotia, and more local film and TV news

Member Associations

© 2023 Overstory Media Group