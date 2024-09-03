Tuesday at the Halifax Fringe Festival

It’s Tuesday, and the Halifax Fringe Festival just keeps getting stronger and stronger with amazing performances by artists from the city and beyond. It also marks the start of Sticky Business, which will be played throughout the week at the Cambridge Battery.

The Fringe is a time to celebrate all that Halifax has to offer in terms of arts and culture. Theatre plays, musical performances, circus acts and comedy routines come together to show off different perspectives, cultures and experiences. Artists collect all the revenue from ticket sales, making it a great way for folks to come out and show their support.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s happening on Tuesday, Sep. 3:

Art Gallery of Nova Scotia

The Professional People Pleasing Program, a new graduate from the “Triple P Program” is tasked with giving their first presentation. 6pm.

The Greatest Betrayal, a solo dramedy about celebrity crushes and dating with a disability. 7:15pm.

Kitty’s Bound for Broadway, an empty nester begins to chase her dreams of stardom. 8:45pm.

Mark I, a performative retelling of the Gospel of Mark using modern language. 10pm.

Bus Stop Theatre

Sisterhood of the Travelling Vowels, a sketch comedy show fueled by female rage and lifelong friendships. 6:15pm.

The (Blank) Show, a sketch comedy show that promises to be about… well, a lot of things. 7:30pm.

Autobiographical Fiction, an improvised solo show where you’ll hear varied stories from some of the most interesting people who never existed. 9pm.

Love, Sharks, and Frenching, Lou Laurence delivers a certified hot date. 10:30pm.

Neptune Imperial Theatre

General Insurance, short sketches that amp up the frustrating aspects of office work to 100. 5:45pm.

I Am 108, Latina drag queen Juanita Bang Bang tells the story of 108 men detained during a murder investigation in Paraguay. 7pm.

The Draft, two junior A hockey players confront their traumas as they chase their dreams. 10:15pm.

Neptune Scotiabank Studio

A Map to the Centre of Everything, Argo and Pelly travel through time and space, looking for their personal utopias. 6pm.

Golden, May utilizes a friendly puppet to recall a childhood story as they try to encapture their racial identity through art. 7:30pm.

The Great Newspaper Heist, every newspaper gets replaced with a fake one indicating a catastrophic event has occurred. What could go wrong? 9pm.

Butt Suckers, promoted as the most breakup breakup of all time. 10:30pm.

Neptune Windsor Studio

Sweater Season, when an outcast girl goes missing, three of her bullies go looking for her. 6:15pm.

Benjamin’s Passion, a solo tragicomedy about a Ukrainian ballet director in Idaho and an aging dancer who lands their big break. 8:15pm.

Dat Dere Sorcerer of Cheticamp, a comedy about two women who attempt to put a stop to a local sorcerer. 9:45pm.

Bring Your Own Venue Shows

This is ME, a woman gives a tell-all performance of her experience with the medical, legal and insurance industries. 2pm and 5pm.

Cambridge Battery

Sticky Business, the greatest heist in Canadian history through a comedic lens. And yes, it involves maple syrup… plenty of it. 6:30pm.