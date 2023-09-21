Tim Baker announces new EP, pair of Halifax shows in December

One of Atlantic Canada’s favourite balladeers is ready to hit the road this fall—and tickets are already flying for his two Halifax shows. St. John’s, NL-based singer-songwriter Tim Baker is gearing up for the release of his newest EP, Along the Mountain Road. The five-track project is due Oct. 20, 2023 via End Times Music. According to Exclaim!, the EP will serve as a companion to Baker’s latest full-length album, The Festival.

To mark Along the Mountain Road’s release, the former Hey Rosetta! frontman has announced a three-month cross-Canada tour. He’ll be performing back-to-back shows at The Stage at St. Andrew’s (6036 Coburg Road) on Thursday, Dec. 14 and Friday, Dec. 15. Pre-sale tickets to Baker’s Friday show are already sold out. Limited tickets remain for his Thursday show. (Baker shared the pre-sale access code is “Pilgrims.”)

You can find tickets here. In the meantime, check out Baker’s music video for “Twenty Twenty,” the first single from the EP.