Thursday at the Halifax Fringe Festival

As the weekend approaches, so too does the end of the Fringe Festival, although we still have four more fun-packed days of shows and performances to enjoy.

The Fringe is a time to celebrate all that Halifax has to offer in terms of arts and culture. Theatre plays, musical performances, circus acts and comedy routines come together to show off different perspectives, cultures and experiences. Artists collect all the revenue from ticket sales, making it a great way for folks to come out and show their support.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s happening on Thursday, Sep. 5:

Art Gallery of Nova Scotia

Who is Robin Hood?, the long, often disputed history of the English folk hero. 6pm.

Sappho’s Garden, rediscovering what remains of Sappho’s poetry through folk opera. 7:15pm.

The Greatest Betrayal, a solo dramedy about celebrity crushes and dating with a disability. 8:30pm.

Chosen Christmas, queer friendship and chosen family are major themes in this Christmas-centric production. 10pm.

Bus Stop Theatre

Briane Nasimok: Recovering Romantic, the acclaimed storyteller and comic delivers touching tales in an effort to cure himself of love. 5:30pm.

Autobiographical Fiction, an improvised solo show where you’ll hear varied stories from some of the most interesting people who never existed. 7pm.

Sisterhood of the Travelling Vowels, a sketch comedy show fueled by female rage and lifelong friendships. 8:30pm.

The Distance Between Newfoundland and Toronto, Theresa Molloy is off The Rock and ready to share her family’s deepest and darkest secrets. 9:45pm.

The (Blank) Show, a sketch comedy show that promises to be about… well, a lot of things. 11:15pm.

Neptune Imperial Theatre

General Insurance, short sketches that amp up the frustrating aspects of office work to 100. 6pm.

The Draft, two junior A hockey players confront their traumas as they chase their dreams. 7:15pm.

Something Missing, Chester comes home for a tension-fueled Christmas dinner with their sister and recently divorced mother. 9:15pm.

After/Thought, an adaptation of Prometheus Bound centred around the titular character attempting to become free from Zeus' grasp. 10:45pm.

Neptune Scotiabank Studio

Us Two! In: Us Two?, a show that will “make you wanna stand and cheer while asking for your money back.” 5:45pm.

Dedicated to You: The Wonderful Audience, a young homeless person is suddenly struck with a condition where it feels an audience is watching them at all times. 7:15pm.

Neptune Windsor Studio

Dat Dere Sorcerer of Cheticamp, a comedy about two women who attempt to put a stop to a local sorcerer. 6pm.

Woe is Him, Woe is Me, a one-woman play concerning the relationship between a patient and her therapist. 7:30pm.

Bring Your Own Venue Shows

Spontaneity School for Improv, improvisers take you through a day in the life in a fictional boarding school. 6pm.

Breaking Circus Presents: Boundaries, a circus performance that will break the boundaries of its performers. 7:30pm.

Improv: The Musical, each scene and song is made up on the spot in this hilarious improv musical. 7:30pm.

Third Bridge Improv, using audience suggestions to build a brand new universe every night. 9pm.