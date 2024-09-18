 This is so punk: Anti-capitalist venue selling bonds to buy its building | Arts & Culture | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
RadStorm
RadStorm features an all-ages venue, a music rehearsal and recording studio, a zine library and a screenprinting lab, all sticking to the DIY ethos that the not-for-profit was founded on.

This is so punk: Anti-capitalist venue selling bonds to buy its building

RadStorm’s RadBond program has already raised $100,000 towards the Gottingen Street property.

By

Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.

  Radstorm, Halifax’s space for do-it-yourself music and all-ages shows, is raising money to buy its building. So far, the campaign has been a success.

Through a bond program called RadBond, the venue at 2177 Gottingen Street is letting people invest in the future of RadStorm. It’s a move the anti-capitalist non-profit says is necessary to avoid being priced out of their north end neighbourhood—where they’ve been located for over 15 years—due to rising rents.

Radstorm is a collectively run space for DIY art of all kinds, from its all-ages music venue and a pay-what-you-can rehearsal and recording space to its zine library and screenprinting studio. In one year, the venue holds approximately 1,000 events featuring around 200 unique bands.

To buy its building, RadStorm will need a total of $500,000. They are hoping to reach $350,000 of this through the bond program, intending to purchase the building in 2025 from their supportive landlords. As of Sept. 16, it has raised $100,000.

click to enlarge This is so punk: Anti-capitalist venue selling bonds to buy its building
RadStorm
A breakdown on how RadStorm plans to raise money for to buy its building and how much will go toward each facet of the purchase.

“Spaces like RadStorm are essential to sustain a healthy, exciting and relevant arts and culture sector,” says former Bus Stop Theatre director Sébastien Labelle—another venue on Gottingen Street—in a press release circulated on Monday announcing the $100,000 benchmark had been achieved. “Small and affordable venues play a critical role in providing space to explore and take risks, to either start out or to sustain a practice on the margins of the mainstream. They provide the fertile ground out of which sprout new trends and new connections across a wide spectrum of artists and audiences.”

The venue is also looking towards individual donations and government funding to help cover the cost of the 3,300-square-foot building. The bond program is managed by Tapestry Community Capital, which is based out of Ontario.

“Radstorm has helped me practise my craft as a musician that would have been financially inaccessible otherwise,” says drummer Lucas Goudie, who is part of RadStorm’s volunteer fundraising team. “We have an amazing opportunity to buy the building at a great price so that we can ensure Halifax can benefit from RadStorm forever.”

For more information on RadStorm’s efforts to buy its building, or to contribute yourself through either investments or donations, visit their website.

Tags

Brendyn Creamer

Brendyn Creamer

Brendyn is a reporter for The Coast covering news, arts and entertainment throughout Halifax. He was formerly the lead editor of the Truro News and The News (New Glasgow) weekly publications. Hailing from Norris Arm North, a small community in central Newfoundland, his aversion to the outside world has led him...
Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

All the winners of the 2024 Atlantic International Film Festival

By Brendyn Creamer

All the winners of the 2024 Atlantic International Film Festival

Get ready for a full week of folk music in Halifax

By Brendyn Creamer

Get ready for a full week of folk music in Halifax

It’s the last day of the Halifax Fringe Festival

By Brendyn Creamer

It’s the last day of the Halifax Fringe Festival

Two days left to the Halifax Fringe Festival—here’s what’s happening.

By Brendyn Creamer

Two days left to the Halifax Fringe Festival—here’s what’s happening.
More »
More Arts & Culture
All Arts + Music

All the winners of the 2024 Atlantic International Film Festival

By Brendyn Creamer

All the winners of the 2024 Atlantic International Film Festival

Get ready for a full week of folk music in Halifax

By Brendyn Creamer

Get ready for a full week of folk music in Halifax

This new comedy club in downtown Halifax has big ambitions

By Brendyn Creamer

This new comedy club in downtown Halifax has big ambitions

It’s the last day of the Halifax Fringe Festival

By Brendyn Creamer

It’s the last day of the Halifax Fringe Festival

Member Associations

© 2024 Overstory Media Group

Show Halifax how much you love it

Subscribe now for FREE to The Coast Daily and don't miss a thing that happens in your city. The latest news, events, shows and eats direct to your inbox. Every morning.