These are the best music videos of 2024 according to Halifax

The Best Of Halifax voting is now in full swing, and as the votes come pouring in for Halifax’s favourite restaurants, artists, performers and more, we wanted to break down a few categories to help you decide who you’ll vote for.

The first of these is the music video category. Writing, performing and producing music is already a strenuous process. It’s difficult for artists not to be perfectionists about their sound, so it can often take months, even years, for a song to truly come together into a final product that the artist can be proud of.

Adding a video to go with that song can be even more of a challenge. Depicting a song's story, message or vibe into a visual format takes more than determination. It often requires a crew of people knowledgeable in video capture, cinematography and editing, and depending on the video’s concept and execution, it can quickly become an expensive endeavour.

And while the MTV era has been over for quite some time, we still appreciate music videos for the artistry on display. They can push singles to gain more traction. They can enhance storytelling and meaning. They can be fun and goofy, or reflective and sombre.

This year’s nominees for the Best Music Video—nominated by the fine people of Halifax—showcase all of these qualities, and all can be voted for right now. Here’s a breakdown of this year’s contenders.



Where Giants Once Stood, “Try As I May”

Halifax metal outfit Where Giants Once Stood premiered their latest single “Try As I May” this summer, bringing their sharp-edged sound and passionate performance to touch on heartbreak and all that’s left in its wake. The anger is palpable as the band members, clad in all black, shred their way through the pain, and that emotion is even more pronounced in the bridge when a deep vocal howl causes the lighting to change from the dim blue of an empty garage to a demonic red as smoke fills the room—their fury transforming the space around them into the embodiment of hell itself.





Brooklyn Blackmore, “Been There Too

Brooklyn Blackmore’s “Been There Too” is an emotional rollercoaster of a song, strengthened further by its accompanying music video. It stands as a beacon to survivors of sexual assault as the song depicts the complex feelings following the ordeal, leaving listeners with the message that even though they may feel isolated by what happened, they are not alone. The video itself is rather simple, but its simplicity enhances its message as Blackmore sits in a recording studio, holding back tears as she sings her story. The opening of the video indicates that this was far from easy to record, but Blackmore pushes through to show that survivors can stand together and find peace.





The Town Heroes, “Hockey Fights”

The singer-songwriter stylings of The Town Heroes’ “Hockey Fights” emanate the nostalgia of heading out to see a hockey game amid a budding romance. As the song picks up after the first verse, the energy evolves from that of a sappy romance to an exciting night with the one you love as you watch goals scored and fights break out on the ice—a feeling many Canadians can relate to. The video itself enhances that nostalgia through creative shots of the couple in question along with dramatic footage of hockey fights, coloured by blood and bruises. Despite the cold of the stadium, this music video is sure to warm the heart.



Michelle Ryder, “Lie to Me”

This passionate rock track, reminiscent of a 1980s breakup ballad, showcases the vocal and performance chops of Michelle Ryder while delivering a music video depicting the experience of seeing someone you used to love quickly moving onto someone else—the subtle anger, the questioning of your self-worth, and eventually, your departure to something better. Sometimes we’d rather be lied to, but once the truth is revealed, we can never go back. It’s a strong message strengthened further by a story-focused music video.



Alexander Gallant, “Come Slowly”

The contrast between Alexander Gallant’s “Come Slowly” and its music video only serves to highlight the brilliance of both. The folksy guitars and soft inflection of the song are hilariously juxtaposed with the absurdity of a Tarantino-esque hostage situation (minus the excessive violence), as a group of goofy villains point finger guns and tickle the toes of their captured victim. The beauty of the song is matched with wacky dances and faces, until finally, poor Gallant is freed from his ropes. It’s a strange viewing, but it’s a video you’ll likely want to show everyone you know.



Wild Oscah, “The Dire Soul”

Halifax hip-hop artist Wild Oscah shows the reality of living rough in his music video for “The Dire Soul”, a reflection on the disastrous turn life can take when you’re left without a home to call your own. The video is sporadic and uncomfortable as it depicts drug addiction and desperation. It’s true to Wild Oscah’s name while still showcasing an air of social consciousness.



Adam Baldwin, “Lighthouse in Little Lorraine”

Our winner from last year’s Best Music Video category is back again to see how it compares with the crop of videos from this year. This well-produced video accompanies the folk-country styling of Adam Baldwin as it tells the story of a drug operation out of desperation. Noble intentions are swiftly infected by greed and the eventual downfall of one of their own. It’s a storytelling masterpiece, accompanied by a crime drama of a music video that’s as entertaining as it is sombre.

