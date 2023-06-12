 The only Atlantic Canadian in the running for Canada’s biggest art prize is from Halifax | Arts + Culture | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
Back in 2019, we ran this work by Séamus Gallagher—called “all smiles”—as the cover for an issue celebrating the mini-wave of personal-and-political art being made in Halifax.
SUBMITTED
Back in 2019, we ran this work by Séamus Gallagher—called “all smiles”—as the cover for an issue celebrating the mini-wave of personal-and-political art being made in Halifax.

The only Atlantic Canadian in the running for Canada’s biggest art prize is from Halifax

Séamus Gallagher continues creating drag-based art, against all odds.

By

Today, the Sobey Art Award, the biggest prize in Canadian visual art, announced its 2023 shortlist—a five-artist rundown of the most exciting creatives in the country—all of whom are vying for the prize’s $100,000 purse. Among them is none other than Halifax’s Séamus Gallagher, an artist who has been making waves in the city with their candy-coloured video, photography and virtual-reality-based works since 2018.


Gallagher’s resume to date is impressive stuff: Their pop-art-y photos ringing the climate crisis alarm and VR art showcasing the versatility of drag have netted them a full ride scholarship to Carnegie Mellon University, along with awards like NSCAD’s prestigious Starfish award and the national 1st art! Award.

Meet Séamus Gallagher, Halifax artist and 2023 Sobey Art Award long-lister.

Meet Séamus Gallagher, Halifax artist and 2023 Sobey Art Award long-lister.: "I have a large and varied amount of interests. And I get excited when I find similarities in what I'm interested in, and creating links between disparate things I'm passionate about."

It was a drag-based piece, in fact, that caught the Sobey jury’s attention: “One of the series that I did submit was A Slippery Place, which was my NSCAD thesis work. It was this 3D modelling: Creating a series of self-portraits where I create the sets out of video game environments, and then perform within them using a 3D rendering, and then converting it to paper templates, so I can then print it out and cut it and wear it for the photos,” Gallagher told The Coast in April, when their presence on the award long list was announced. The piece is a drag-fuelled funhouse, Lynchian in look and liberated in representation. This injection of drag into high art might be Gallagher’s signature: “I think that's why I like drag: Because it can exist in so many different forms, where all of it is important. And I think what you're able to say within a white cube is different than what you're able to say in a club,” they told The Coast in the same piece.

SUBMITTED
One of the artworks that Gallagher submitted for the Sobey jury's consideration.

Alongside Gallagher, the artists Michèle Pearson Clarke, Anahita Norouzi, Kablusiak and Gabrielle L’Hirondelle Hill are all part of the 2023 Sobey shortlist. Work by each artist will be on view at Ottawa’s National Gallery of Canada From Oct. 13, 2023 until March 3, 2024, as part of the annual Sobey showcase. The prize’s grand winner will be announced in November.

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
