The only Atlantic Canadian in the running for Canada’s biggest art prize is from Halifax

Today, the Sobey Art Award, the biggest prize in Canadian visual art, announced its 2023 shortlist—a five-artist rundown of the most exciting creatives in the country—all of whom are vying for the prize’s $100,000 purse. Among them is none other than Halifax’s Séamus Gallagher, an artist who has been making waves in the city with their candy-coloured video, photography and virtual-reality-based works since 2018.

Gallagher’s resume to date is impressive stuff: Their pop-art-y photos ringing the climate crisis alarm and VR art showcasing the versatility of drag have netted them a full ride scholarship to Carnegie Mellon University, along with awards like NSCAD’s prestigious Starfish award and the national 1st art! Award.



SUBMITTED One of the artworks that Gallagher submitted for the Sobey jury's consideration.



Alongside Gallagher, the artists

Michèle Pearson Clarke

,

Anahita Norouzi, Kablusiak

and Gabrielle L’Hirondelle Hill

are all part of the 2023 Sobey shortlist. Work by each artist will be on view at Ottawa’s National Gallery of Canada From Oct. 13, 2023 until March 3, 2024, as part of the annual Sobey showcase. The prize’s grand winner will be announced in November.