Telefilm funds Devour and Halifax Black Film Fest, director Fawaz Al-Matrouk making next flick in Nova Scotia, and more local film and TV news

The big picture in movie-making right now is split-screen in focus: Massive movie deals being made at a record-level-attendee Cannes film festival and the ongoing Hollywood writers’ strike. Cut to Nova Scotia, though, and the scene is different: High season for the film and TV industry is rolling onwards, with film crews across the province calling “action.”

Here, in our latest weekly dispatch on NSFilm screenings, filmings and happenings, we’ll catch you up on newly funded features, visiting productions and more:

Telefilm is ready to Devour festival season

Telefilm, the federal film industry funding body known for helping directors afford to create their features, has announced that it is expanding its mandate and giving money to a slew of festivals across the country. Amongst the 25 “medium to large” fests getting a cheque? The fall valley staple Devour! The Food Film Festival and the Halifax Black Film Festival. The brand-new program is funding a total of $1.7 billion, but a breakdown of how much goes to which event is unavailable as of time of publication.

Lakeview gets green lit

Halifax writer-director Tara Thorne secured funding from Telefilm this week as well: Her second feature film, Lakeview, (an ensemble comedy set over a weekend at the lake house of a group of lifelong friends) will be going to camera sometime later this year. Originally workshopped at Halifax Fringe as a sold-out live reading, it comes on the heels of Thorne’s flick Compulsus, which showed at festivals worldwide. Peep the trailer for Thorne's feature debut below while we wait for more word on Lakeview:







Alien Boy enters the atmosphere

This Hour has 31 seasons

Filmmaker Fawaz Al-Matrouk will no doubt be building up some Air Miles in the near future: The Sundance Institute alum’s newest movie, titled, will be shot in Nova Scotia and Ontario when it begins development. Inspired by a true memory, the flick charts a refugee’s family struggles to settle in to their new home—all while their nine-year-old is convinced aliens are targeting the household for an abduction.

Canada’s longest-running TV comedy series This Hour Has 22 Minutes is gearing up for its 31st season this fall, with pre-production slated for this summer. Tide yourself over till then with this roundup of best ad parodies the show has created over the years, taken from its 22nd anniversary broadcast:





Speculation of delays as writers' strike continues

And while, as previously reported by The Coast, Screen Nova Scotia has told its members that Canadian productions will not anticipate delays related to the Hollywood writers’ strike (and was very cautious to say some “Productions filming under Writers Guild of America contracts may experience disruptions,” the rumour mill is currently churning with word that some American productions slated to come to the province for shoots and re-shoots may be delayed. (In particular, several industry insiders mentioned, the sci-fi series that’s slated to film its third season in July, might be late arriving. How late? No one knows, exactly. It all depends on strike developments, as the current work stoppage impacts American productions.)