The dysfunctional family at the heart of Moonshine, which returns to TV this summer.

Son of a Critch gets third season, Moonshine premieres this summer in this week’s local film news

Scene and heard: What's being filmed, streamed and screened in Halifax and across Nova Scotia.

It’s peak season for the film industry in Nova Scotia, with hundreds of sets calling “action” all over the province. Team Coast is keeping track of the ever-growing biz (in a press release from last May, the province says “the film industry contributed about $180.8 million to Nova Scotia’s economy in 2021-22”) with weekly updates on what’s filming where, which productions are getting funded, and more.


Here’s the latest industry buzz:

Son of a Critch gets a third season

This Hour Has 22 Minutes alum Mark Critch’s coming-of-age comedy—an uneven but promising series set in Newfoundland—has been green-lit for a third season, which will debut on CBC sometime this winter. Peep the season two trailer below:


Moonshine in the summertime

Another series CBC discussed in an email release on June 1 was the local dramady Moonshine, a runaway hit about a family’s attempt to save their fading-from-glory resort in southern Nova Scotia. A new season of the series will be shown on CBC on Sundays at 9pm this summer,  via the free streaming app CBC Gem. Catch up on the vibes with this trailer:



King continues its reign

click to enlarge Son of a Critch gets third season, Moonshine premieres this summer in this week’s local film news
Bell TV via Facebook
Reid Price stars in King & Pawn.


King & Pawn—a Bell Fibe series which follows a burnout son inheriting his father’s failing pawnshop—is currently filming its second season here in Halifax. The series is full of local talent, including star Reid Price and director Taylor Olson.


Sullivan’s slow-down

Sullivan’s Crossing, another Halifax-shot family drama, is set to film another season but the rumour mill is saying it’s being indefinitely delayed. Sources are unsure what the holdup with the series—which was recently acquired by American network The CW—is. Peep the latest trailer for the show below:


Liz Cowie joins the National Film Board

Haligonian Liz Cowie—an industry vet with 15 years of experience, including working at VICE and with Spike Jones—has joined the National Film Board’s Atlantic and Quebec division as its Producer. This means she’ll be providing critical support to filmmakers in the region bring their ideas to life. Cowie’s first day on the job is today.


