School's out for the year! Should Halifax get an “L” in school infrastructure in 2023?

Don't shoot the messenger but school's back in session next week. Before we say goodbye to 2023, let's gaze longingly into the halls of learning and growing that saw us through another year, bidding farewell to ones that closed and welcoming in ones that opened. So, what are the actual numbers?

According to the Department of Early Education and Childhood Development—EECD–West Bedford School and West Bedford High School were the only schools that opened in 2023.

If we count closures versus openings, did we come out on top for the year? Yes and no. More schools and daycares opened versus closed in the HRM in 2023—yes–but are we on track to what’s been promised? No.



On July 13, 2021, Nova Scotia signed a five-year funding package with Ottawa called the Canada-Nova Scotia Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement.



A promise in that agreement was the creation of at least 9.500 new early learning and child care spaces by March 31, 2025.

Here's the math (sorry). According to the province, as of Sept. 30, 2023, a total of 3,357 licensed child care centres, family homes and before-and-after programs have opened. That’s 3,357 spaces created in 26.5 months, or roughly 127 spaces per month. That’s not subtracting the 989 spaces that closed during that same time period.

If that rate of openings remains, the province will have opened 2,286 more spaces by March 31, 2025. That’s 3,857 shy of what was promised.

However, they got an extension on the assignment.

Their revised deadline is March 31, 2026. A year longer. But, is that even long enough with the previous rate of openings? No.

The province would have to increase their rate by 61% in order to hit their target. That’s the difference between an “F” and an “A.”

Not impossible. But they might need some after-school tutoring.

