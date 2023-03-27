 Matt Andersen sells out three Halifax concerts this May, adds fourth show | Music | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
Matt Andersen and his band, The Big Bottle of Joy.
Gessy & Armel Studio
Matt Andersen and his band, The Big Bottle of Joy.

Matt Andersen sells out three Halifax concerts this May, adds fourth show

The blues musician will play The Light House Arts Centre May 3.

By

Halifax just can't get enough of Matt Andersen and his band The Big Bottle of Joy—as proved by a trio of instantly sold out shows the band is mounting in the city this May. If you don't count yourself amongst the lucky ticket-holding few, consider this your hail Mary shot: Today Andersen announced he'll be adding a fourth Halifax show on May 3.

Part of an east coast micro-tour supporting the new, blues-rock album The Big Bottle of Joy, Andersen and his band-ersen (lol/sorry) are now going to be playing The Light House Arts Centre four nights in a row.

Known for his larger-than-life personality and energy-packed shows, Andersen's been making a name for himself in the east coast blues scene for way over a decade, making smoky guitars and thunderous vocals his signature mix. The Big Bottle of Joy—an eight-piece ensemble that features HRM's own R&B royalty Reeny Smith—sees Andersen kicking it decidedly old school, taking his sound back to an era where blues ensembles ruled. Andersen, who's probably sick of winning Maple Blues awards by now, also bears the distinction of being the first ever Canadian to take home top honours in the solo category at the 2010 International Blues Challenge in Memphis.

Tickets for the band's Wednesday, May 3 show are on sale now via Sonic Concert's website. They're $59.83 in advance, while day-of-show tickets are $65.45.

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
