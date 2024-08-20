Last chance for you to vote for Music Nova Scotia’s Entertainer of the Year

Nova Scotia Music Week is fast approaching, as is the closing date for voting on this year’s awards: this Thursday, Aug. 22.

Happening from Nov. 7-10 in Wolfville, Nova Scotia Music Week will see musicians and industry professionals from around the province gather to celebrate all they’ve accomplished over the last year—and there’s a lot to be proud of.

Leading the nominations is the “salt-pop” princess Maggie Andrew, who is up for four awards following the release of her debut EP, Day Job. Tied with her in nominations is award-winning folk artist Daniel James McFayden, who finished out last year with a five-track EP filled with intricate instrumentation, Songs to Show Your Friends.

While only Music Nova Scotia members can vote for the general categories, everyone is free to vote for the Entertainer of the Year category. Festival wristbands are still available for purchase from the Nova Scotia Music Week website, as are delegate passes to gain access to several special events, including mixers and conference sessions.

If you’re a Music Nova Scotia member, make sure to get your votes in before Thursday through their website. Here is a list of all the categories and nominations:

2024 Nova Scotia Music Award Nominees

African Nova Scotian Artist of the Year

Jody Upshaw

JupiterReign

Levon the Prince

Maggie Andrew

Mayaya

Americana/Bluegrass Recording of the Year

Callum Gaudet, Ghosts

Joe H Henry, Keep the Fire Burning

Lookout Tower, First Class Raft

Norma MacDonald, In Waves

Old Man Luedecke, She Told Me Where To Go

Children's Artist of the Year

Donna & Andy, A Jolly Bunch are We

Levon the Prince, JUMP

Matt the Music Man, Matt the Music Man

Vladimir Sitnikov, A Christmas Dollhouse

Wuzzô, Wuzzô

Classical Recording of the Year

David Potvin, Catharsis

Edward Enman, Insights

India Gailey, Problematica

Measha Brueggergosman-Lee, Zombie Blizzard

Symphony Nova Scotia, Defiant Dances

Country Recording of the Year

2nd Generation, Kinamu, A Mi'kmaw Journey

Hearts of Kin, Beautiful Burn

Ian Alistair Gosbee, Ray of sunshine

Jackie Putnam, Jackie Putnam

Tide & Timbre, Tide & Timbre

DJ of the Year

Bad Friends

Cloverdale

DJ Hotcue

Matty Galaxy

PINEO & LOEB

Electronic Artist of the Year

Bad Friends

Cloverdale

Matty Galaxy

PINEO & LOEB

Rich Aucoin

Folk/Roots Recording of the Year

Alan Syliboy & The Thundermakers, Marks on the Ground

Clare Siobhan, Seek the Sun

Daniel James McFadyen, Songs To Show Your Friends

Devarrow, A Long & Distant Wave

Freya Milliken, Wholeheartedly

Hip Hop/Rap Recording of the Year

Black Rook, Black Rook

DK, Atlantic Rap Vol. 1

Gearl, Gearl Ji'j

HARMZ, Better Watch

Kye Clayton and SOS Benji, B.A.M

Indigenous Artist of the Year

2nd Generation

Alan Syliboy & The Thundermakers

Angel Ann Julian

DeeDee Austin

Joe H Henry

Loud Recording of the Year

Bologna Colorado, No Refund

Chester Doom, Crows Go Home

ONGORAH, ONGORAH

Orchid's Curse, The Decay

Spirit of the Wildfire, Nothing Ever Breaks

Music Video of the Year

Daniel James McFadyen, “Sunshine” (directed by Griffin O'Toole)

HARMZ, “Better Watch” (directed by Harmony Adesola)

India Gailey, “Grotesquerie” (directed by India Gailey)

Leanne Hoffman, “Portuguese Tarts” (directed by Alexa Faye)

Neon Dreams, “The Art of Letting Go” (directed by Dan Lewis Cole and Frank Kadillac)

Musician of the Year

Cassie Mann

Kate Bo

Kim Dunn

Matt Meuse

Patrick Murphy

New Artist Recording of the Year

Clare Siobhan, Seek the Sun

Julia Cunningham, Dive Deep

Lindsay Misiner & The 7th Mystic, Lindsay Misiner & The 7th Mystic

Maggie Andrew, DAY JOB

Mayaya, Dream Boat

Pop Recording of the Year

Kate Hennessey, Dreams

Leanne Hoffman, The Text Collector

Maggie Andrew, DAY JOB

Neon Dreams, The Good, The True And The Beautiful

P'tit Belliveau, P'tit Belliveau

Prix de l’Acadie

Hirondelles

Kristen Martell

P'tit Belliveau

Peanut Butter Sunday

Sluice

R&B/Soul Recording of the Year

aRENYE ft. Nulo, Full Circle II

Avery Dakin, Bloom

Jah'Mila, Woman of the Sun

Lindsay Misiner & The 7th Mystic, Lindsay Misiner & The 7th Mystic

Mat Elliott, South Endings

Rock Recording of the Year

Customer Service, Live More Forever

Like A Motorcycle, Pretty Pleased

Loviet, The Nighttime Is All In The Timing

POSTDATA, Run Wild

The Town Heroes, SINGIN'

SOCAN Songwriter of the Year

Avery Dakin

Braden Lam

Daniel James McFadyen

Maggie Andrew

Pillow Fite

Traditional Recording of the Year

Amelia Parker, Forwards

Brad Reid, The Bridge

Bradley Murphy, BEUL

Neil McDaniel, Painting on the Wall

Rachel Davis & Darren McMullen, home

Entertainer of the Year

Cloverdale

Daniel James McFadyen

Elyse Aeryn

Jah'Mila

Leanne Hoffman

Loviet

Neon Dreams

Rankin MacInnis & the Broken Reeds

Rich Aucoin

T. Thomason

2024 Music Nova Scotia Industry Award Nominees

Artistic Development Award

Craig Mercer

Evan Newman

Katrina Lopes

Matthew Gorman

Micah Smith

Emerging Industry Professional of the Year

Haley Clarke

Israel Ekanem

Kolade Boboye

Matthew Gorman

Shelby Henry

Educator of the Year

Clare MacDonald

Eirinn Fraser

Evan Newman

Kye Clayton

Stephen Claude Muise



Live Sector Award

Crescendo Fest

Rankin's Winter Warmers

Sonic Concerts

The Carleton

The Chester Playhouse



Media Arts Award

Atlantic Broadcasters Ltd

Chris Ritchie

Erin Costelo

Israel Ekanem

Wendy Phillips, Phillips PR



Recording Sector Award

Alexander Meade

Dave Gunning, Wee House of Music

John Mullane (Future Dad)

Mike "Sheppy" Shepard

Scott Ferguson



Sound, Tech and Production Award

Chris Ritchie

Gianna Lauren

Maurice Aucoin

Sara Martin

Trevor DeSouza

Votes can be cast on the Nova Scotia Music Week website—and remember, everyone can vote for Entertainer of the Year.