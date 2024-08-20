Last chance for you to vote for Music Nova Scotia’s Entertainer of the Year

Nova Scotia Music Week is fast approaching, as is the closing date for voting on this year’s awards: this Thursday, Aug. 22.
Happening from Nov. 7-10 in Wolfville, Nova Scotia Music Week will see musicians and industry professionals from around the province gather to celebrate all they’ve accomplished over the last year—and there’s a lot to be proud of.
Leading the nominations is the “salt-pop” princess Maggie Andrew, who is up for four awards following the release of her debut EP, Day Job. Tied with her in nominations is award-winning folk artist Daniel James McFayden, who finished out last year with a five-track EP filled with intricate instrumentation, Songs to Show Your Friends.
While only Music Nova Scotia members can vote for the general categories, everyone is free to vote for the Entertainer of the Year category. Festival wristbands are still available for purchase from the Nova Scotia Music Week website, as are delegate passes to gain access to several special events, including mixers and conference sessions.
If you’re a Music Nova Scotia member, make sure to get your votes in before Thursday through their website. Here is a list of all the categories and nominations:
2024 Nova Scotia Music Award Nominees
African Nova Scotian Artist of the Year
Jody Upshaw
JupiterReign
Levon the Prince
Maggie Andrew
Mayaya
Americana/Bluegrass Recording of the Year
Callum Gaudet, Ghosts
Joe H Henry, Keep the Fire Burning
Lookout Tower, First Class Raft
Norma MacDonald, In Waves
Old Man Luedecke, She Told Me Where To Go
Children's Artist of the Year
Donna & Andy, A Jolly Bunch are We
Levon the Prince, JUMP
Matt the Music Man, Matt the Music Man
Vladimir Sitnikov, A Christmas Dollhouse
Wuzzô, Wuzzô
Classical Recording of the Year
David Potvin, Catharsis
Edward Enman, Insights
India Gailey, Problematica
Measha Brueggergosman-Lee, Zombie Blizzard
Symphony Nova Scotia, Defiant Dances
Country Recording of the Year
2nd Generation, Kinamu, A Mi'kmaw Journey
Hearts of Kin, Beautiful Burn
Ian Alistair Gosbee, Ray of sunshine
Jackie Putnam, Jackie Putnam
Tide & Timbre, Tide & Timbre
DJ of the Year
Bad Friends
Cloverdale
DJ Hotcue
Matty Galaxy
PINEO & LOEB
Electronic Artist of the Year
Bad Friends
Cloverdale
Matty Galaxy
PINEO & LOEB
Rich Aucoin
Folk/Roots Recording of the Year
Alan Syliboy & The Thundermakers, Marks on the Ground
Clare Siobhan, Seek the Sun
Daniel James McFadyen, Songs To Show Your Friends
Devarrow, A Long & Distant Wave
Freya Milliken, Wholeheartedly
Hip Hop/Rap Recording of the Year
Black Rook, Black Rook
DK, Atlantic Rap Vol. 1
Gearl, Gearl Ji'j
HARMZ, Better Watch
Kye Clayton and SOS Benji, B.A.M
Indigenous Artist of the Year
2nd Generation
Alan Syliboy & The Thundermakers
Angel Ann Julian
DeeDee Austin
Joe H Henry
Loud Recording of the Year
Bologna Colorado, No Refund
Chester Doom, Crows Go Home
ONGORAH, ONGORAH
Orchid's Curse, The Decay
Spirit of the Wildfire, Nothing Ever Breaks
Music Video of the Year
Daniel James McFadyen, “Sunshine” (directed by Griffin O'Toole)
HARMZ, “Better Watch” (directed by Harmony Adesola)
India Gailey, “Grotesquerie” (directed by India Gailey)
Leanne Hoffman, “Portuguese Tarts” (directed by Alexa Faye)
Neon Dreams, “The Art of Letting Go” (directed by Dan Lewis Cole and Frank Kadillac)
Musician of the Year
Cassie Mann
Kate Bo
Kim Dunn
Matt Meuse
Patrick Murphy
New Artist Recording of the Year
Clare Siobhan, Seek the Sun
Julia Cunningham, Dive Deep
Lindsay Misiner & The 7th Mystic, Lindsay Misiner & The 7th Mystic
Maggie Andrew, DAY JOB
Mayaya, Dream Boat
Pop Recording of the Year
Kate Hennessey, Dreams
Leanne Hoffman, The Text Collector
Maggie Andrew, DAY JOB
Neon Dreams, The Good, The True And The Beautiful
P'tit Belliveau, P'tit Belliveau
Prix de l’Acadie
Hirondelles
Kristen Martell
P'tit Belliveau
Peanut Butter Sunday
Sluice
R&B/Soul Recording of the Year
aRENYE ft. Nulo, Full Circle II
Avery Dakin, Bloom
Jah'Mila, Woman of the Sun
Lindsay Misiner & The 7th Mystic, Lindsay Misiner & The 7th Mystic
Mat Elliott, South Endings
Rock Recording of the Year
Customer Service, Live More Forever
Like A Motorcycle, Pretty Pleased
Loviet, The Nighttime Is All In The Timing
POSTDATA, Run Wild
The Town Heroes, SINGIN'
SOCAN Songwriter of the Year
Avery Dakin
Braden Lam
Daniel James McFadyen
Maggie Andrew
Pillow Fite
Traditional Recording of the Year
Amelia Parker, Forwards
Brad Reid, The Bridge
Bradley Murphy, BEUL
Neil McDaniel, Painting on the Wall
Rachel Davis & Darren McMullen, home
Entertainer of the Year
Cloverdale
Daniel James McFadyen
Elyse Aeryn
Jah'Mila
Leanne Hoffman
Loviet
Neon Dreams
Rankin MacInnis & the Broken Reeds
Rich Aucoin
T. Thomason
2024 Music Nova Scotia Industry Award Nominees
Artistic Development Award
Craig Mercer
Evan Newman
Katrina Lopes
Matthew Gorman
Micah Smith
Emerging Industry Professional of the Year
Haley Clarke
Israel Ekanem
Kolade Boboye
Matthew Gorman
Shelby Henry
Educator of the Year
Clare MacDonald
Eirinn Fraser
Evan Newman
Kye Clayton
Stephen Claude Muise
Live Sector Award
Crescendo Fest
Rankin's Winter Warmers
Sonic Concerts
The Carleton
The Chester Playhouse
Media Arts Award
Atlantic Broadcasters Ltd
Chris Ritchie
Erin Costelo
Israel Ekanem
Wendy Phillips, Phillips PR
Recording Sector Award
Alexander Meade
Dave Gunning, Wee House of Music
John Mullane (Future Dad)
Mike "Sheppy" Shepard
Scott Ferguson
Sound, Tech and Production Award
Chris Ritchie
Gianna Lauren
Maurice Aucoin
Sara Martin
Trevor DeSouza
Votes can be cast on the Nova Scotia Music Week website—and remember, everyone can vote for Entertainer of the Year.