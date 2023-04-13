Here's all the local movies nominated for a 2023 Screen Nova Scotia award

A



What do you do when someone you like does something you hate?”, as the filmmaker explained to The Coast at the movie's premiere last fall at FIN Atlantic International Film Festival. The flick is also nominated for Best Director and four of its cast members are up for awards for their performances, giving it a total of six nominations.



Peep the full list of nominees below:



Best Feature Film

Bystanders (Picture Plant Limited)

(Picture Plant Limited) Compulsus (Paw Paw Pictures)

(Paw Paw Pictures) Kids VS Aliens (Shut Up & Colour Pictures)

(Shut Up & Colour Pictures) Lemon Squeezy (Blurry Logo Productions)

(Blurry Logo Productions) Queens of the Qing Dynasty (Hi-Vis Film)

Best Documentary Film



Bernie Langille Wants To Know What Happened to Bernie Langille (Peep Media / Director Jackie Torrens)

(Peep Media / Director Jackie Torrens) How The Wild Things Sleep (Tell Tale Productions / Directors P.J. Naworynski, Daniela Pulverer and Boris Ram)

(Tell Tale Productions / Directors P.J. Naworynski, Daniela Pulverer and Boris Ram) On the Fringe (Broken Turtle Productions / Director Cory Thibert)

(Broken Turtle Productions / Director Cory Thibert) Words Matter / Klusuaqnn Ajkne’kl (Princess Space Monster Films / Director Stephanie Joline)

Best Short Film

Keeper (Tori Fleming & Morgan Salter)

(Tori Fleming & Morgan Salter) Mother's Skin (Pretty Fierce Films)

(Pretty Fierce Films) Music Resistance (Story-book Entertainment)

(Story-book Entertainment) The Year Long Boulder (Enodia Films)

Best Television Series: Scripted Diggstown S4 (Waterstar Entertainment, Circle Blue Entertainment)

(Waterstar Entertainment, Circle Blue Entertainment) Sugar Highs S1 (Emotion Pictures)

This Hour Has 22 Minutes S29 (22M Hour Productions)

S29 (22M Hour Productions) Vollies S2 (Canadian Content Studios)

Best Television Series: Unscripted Les quatres coins de l'assiette (Connections Productions / Director Ryan Doucette)

(Connections Productions / Director Ryan Doucette) Living in Flow (Gorgeous Mistake Productions / Director Meaghan Wright)

(Gorgeous Mistake Productions / Director Meaghan Wright) Pub Crawl S2 (Popular Demand Pictures / Director Jon Mann Spirit) Talker S3 (Tell Tale Productions / Director Pepper O’Bomsawin)

Best Animated Series Solar Opposites S3 (Copernicus Studios Inc)

S3 (Copernicus Studios Inc) The Casagrandes S3 (Jam Filled Entertainment)

Outstanding Achievement in Editing Shawn Beckwith

Sarah Byrne

Kim McTaggart

Amy Mielke

WIFT-AT: Best Nova Scotia Director Award Rachel Bower, The Noodle Group

Leah Johnston, Mother's Skin

Koumbie, Bystanders

Jackie Torrens, Bernie Langille Wants to Know What Happened to Bernie Langille

ACTRA Maritimes Awards for Outstanding Performances Gil Anderson in Diggstown S4

S4 Mauralea Austin in Diggstown S4

S4 Ursula Calder in Sugar Highs S1

S1 Trina Corkum in Trapped

Samuel Davison in Sugar Highs S1

S1 Kirstin Howell in Moonshine S2

S2 Calem MacDonald in Kids VS Aliens

Stephanie MacDonald in Sugar Highs S1

S1 Bob Mann in From S1

S1 Hollis McLaren in Diggstown S4

S4 Briar Mosher in Mother’s Skin

Taylor Olson in Bystanders

Thom Payne in Sugar Highs S1

S1 Reid Price in King & Pawn

Phoebe Rex in Kids VS Aliens

Marlee Sansom in Bystanders

Peter Sarty in Bystanders

Lesley Smith in Compulsus

Shelley Thompson in King & Pawn

Shelley Thompson in Moonshine S2

The Groundbreaking Performance Award Patrick Cadegan in Sleepwatching

Deborah Castrilli in Bystanders

Tato’ Crisanto in Lemon Squeezy

Camille Horton-Poole in Lemon Squeezy

Malloy Thurber in SuperBlood

Greg Vardy in Tracy and Martina’s Dirty Deeds



Ziyin Zheng in Queens of the Qing Dynasty

fter a record-setting year in Nova Scotia films–with more productions than ever calling "action" across the province—the latest Screen Nova Scotia nominees have been announced. The potential winners for the May 13 awards shows off just how many great stories are being made here, from Floyd Kane's hit legal drama(which netted four nominations) to Kevin Hartford's indie-cool dramedy(which is in the running in two categories).The leader of the nominees, though? The debut feature from actor-writer-director Koumbie, called. The Best Feature contender asks "