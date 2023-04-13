 Here's all the local movies nominated for a 2023 Screen Nova Scotia award | Arts + Culture | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST

Here's all the local movies nominated for a 2023 Screen Nova Scotia award

Koumbie's film Bystanders, Floyd Kane's drama Diggstown and more local shows are celebrated.

By

After a record-setting year in Nova Scotia films–with more productions than ever calling "action" across the province—the latest Screen Nova Scotia nominees have been announced. The potential winners for the May 13 awards shows off just how many great stories are being made here, from Floyd Kane's hit legal drama Diggstown (which netted four nominations) to Kevin Hartford's indie-cool dramedy Lemon Squeezy (which is in the running in two categories).

The leader of the nominees, though? The debut feature from actor-writer-director Koumbie, called Bystanders. The Best Feature contender asks "What do you do when someone you like does something you hate?”, as the filmmaker explained to The Coast at the movie's premiere last fall at FIN Atlantic International Film Festival. The flick is also nominated for Best Director and four of its cast members are up for awards for their performances, giving it a total of six nominations.
Peep the full list of nominees below:

Best Feature Film

  • Bystanders (Picture Plant Limited)
  • Compulsus (Paw Paw Pictures)
  • Kids VS Aliens (Shut Up & Colour Pictures)
  • Lemon Squeezy (Blurry Logo Productions)
  • Queens of the Qing Dynasty (Hi-Vis Film)

Best Documentary Film

  • Bernie Langille Wants To Know What Happened to Bernie Langille (Peep Media / Director Jackie Torrens)
  • How The Wild Things Sleep (Tell Tale Productions / Directors P.J. Naworynski, Daniela Pulverer and Boris Ram)
  • On the Fringe (Broken Turtle Productions / Director Cory Thibert)
  • Words Matter / Klusuaqnn Ajkne’kl (Princess Space Monster Films / Director Stephanie Joline)

Best Short Film

  • Keeper (Tori Fleming & Morgan Salter)
  • Mother's Skin (Pretty Fierce Films)
  • Music Resistance (Story-book Entertainment)
  • The Year Long Boulder (Enodia Films)

Best Television Series: Scripted

  • Diggstown S4 (Waterstar Entertainment, Circle Blue Entertainment)
  • Sugar Highs S1 (Emotion Pictures)
  • This Hour Has 22 Minutes S29 (22M Hour Productions)
  • Vollies S2 (Canadian Content Studios)

  • Best Television Series: Unscripted

    Les quatres coins de l'assiette (Connections Productions / Director Ryan Doucette)
  • Living in Flow (Gorgeous Mistake Productions / Director Meaghan Wright)
  • Pub Crawl S2 (Popular Demand Pictures / Director Jon Mann Spirit) Talker S3 (Tell Tale Productions / Director Pepper O’Bomsawin)

Best Animated Series

  • Solar Opposites S3 (Copernicus Studios Inc)
  • The Casagrandes S3 (Jam Filled Entertainment)

Outstanding Achievement in Editing

  • Shawn Beckwith
  • Sarah Byrne
  • Kim McTaggart
  • Amy Mielke

WIFT-AT: Best Nova Scotia Director Award

  • Rachel Bower,  The Noodle Group
  • Leah Johnston, Mother's Skin
  • Koumbie, Bystanders
  • Jackie Torrens, Bernie Langille Wants to Know What Happened to Bernie Langille

ACTRA Maritimes Awards for Outstanding Performances

  • Gil Anderson in Diggstown S4
  • Mauralea Austin in Diggstown S4
  • Ursula Calder in Sugar Highs S1
  • Trina Corkum in Trapped
  • Samuel Davison in Sugar Highs S1
  • Kirstin Howell in Moonshine S2
  • Calem MacDonald in Kids VS Aliens
  • Stephanie MacDonald in Sugar Highs S1
  • Bob Mann in From S1
  • Hollis McLaren in Diggstown S4
  • Briar Mosher in Mother’s Skin
  • Taylor Olson in Bystanders
  • Thom Payne in Sugar Highs S1
  • Reid Price in King & Pawn
  • Phoebe Rex in Kids VS Aliens
  • Marlee Sansom in Bystanders
  • Peter Sarty in Bystanders
  • Lesley Smith in Compulsus
  • Shelley Thompson in King & Pawn
  • Shelley Thompson in Moonshine S2

The Groundbreaking Performance Award

  • Patrick Cadegan in Sleepwatching
  • Deborah Castrilli in Bystanders
  • Tato’ Crisanto in Lemon Squeezy
  • Camille Horton-Poole in Lemon Squeezy
  • Malloy Thurber in SuperBlood
  • Greg Vardy in Tracy and Martina’s Dirty Deeds
  • Ziyin Zheng in Queens of the Qing Dynasty

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
