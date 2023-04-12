Here are all the 2023 Atlantic Book Award nominees

I
t's a big day for east coast authors and local bookworms alike: The 2023 Atlantic Book Awards dropped its list of nominees. The winners for each of the six prizes will be announced at a gala ceremony that is slotted to take place at Halifax Central Library on June 7. Here's a lowdown of who's in the running for what:
Alistair MacLeod Prize for Short Fiction
- Meghan Rose Allen, The Summer the School Burned Down (Indie-published)
- Bridget Canning, No One Knows About Us (Breakwater Books)
- Elaine McCluskey, Rafael Has Pretty Eyes (Goose Lane Editions)
Ann Connor Brimer Award for Atlantic Canadian Children's Literature
- Nicola Davison, Decoding Dot Grey (Nimbus Publishing)
- Vicki Grant, Tell Me When You Feel Something (Penguin Random House)
- Jo Treggiari, Heartbreak Homes (Nimbus Publishing)
APMA Best Atlantic-Published Book Award
- Goose Lane Editions with the Beaverbrook Art Gallery, Wabanaki Modern / Wabanaki Kiskukewey / Wabanaki Moderne by Emma Hassencahl-Perley & John Leroux
- Flanker Press, Operation Masonic by Helen C. Escott
- Boulder Books, Food, Culture, Place: Stories, Traditions, and Recipes of Newfoundland by Lori McCarthy and Marsha Tulk
Atlantic Book Award for Scholarly Writing
- Carol Lynne D’Arcangelis, The Solidarity Encounter: Women, Activism, and Creating Non-Colonizing Relations (UBC Press)
- Mark David Turner, Inuit TakugatsaliuKatiget / On Inuit Cinema (Memorial University Press)
- Elizabeth Yeoman, Exactly What I Said: Translating Words and Worlds (University of Manitoba Press)
J. M. Abraham Atlantic Poetry Award
- Luke Hathaway, The Affirmations (Biblioasis)
- Nanci Lee, Hsin (Brick Books)
- Annick MacAskill, Shadow Blight (Gaspereau Press)
Thomas Raddall Atlantic Fiction Award
- K. R. Byggdin, Wonder World (Enfield & Wizenty)
- Bobbi French, The Good Women of Safe Harbour (HarperCollins)
- Lisa Moore, This Is How We Love (House of Anansi)