Everything you need to know about the 2023 Halifax Independent Filmmakers Festival

What is the official name?

Halifax Independent Filmmakers Festival.



What is it also known as?

It's widely shortened to HIFF.



When is it?

June 21-24, 2023.



What is it?

A four-day celebration of cinema in all its forms, HIFF is a vital hit of oxygen for anyone in HRM who likes movies: Between celebrating and showcasing locally made flicks, it also acts as a chance to see the sort of boundary-pushing international art house offerings that'll never make it to your local theatre chain outpost.



Where is it held?

The Light House Arts Centre is HIFF HQ.



How long has it been going?

This is the fest's 17th year.



Where do I get tickets?

Tickets for individual films are available



Are there festival passes?

You bet! They are available



What is the must-see show?

Mumblecore meets meme culture in The African Desperate, which charts the rocky 24 hours as a Master of Fine Arts graduate officially completes her degree. The debut feature from multimedia artist Martine Syms takes the classic coming-of-age story of a student's impending collision with the real world and pumps it full of dramatized FaceTime calls and comedic gold as it sees its central character exploring her own journey through the art-school underworld.



Peep the trailer in advance of its June 24 9pm screening:



n antidote to the run-of-the-mill movie multiplex; the thing that'll make your Letterboxd (the Goodreads of movies) profile 10 times cooler; a bunch of outside-the-box films so boundary-pushing we're already craving popcorn: The Halifax Independent Filmmakers Festival is a flick freak's dream come true, showing features and shorts from around the world and across the country. The one thing every movie has in common? It's unlike anything you've seen before.