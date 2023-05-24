 Everything you need to know about the 2023 Halifax Independent Filmmakers Festival | Cultural Festivals | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
Buzzy comedy The African Desperate closes out HIFF 2023.
Buzzy comedy The African Desperate closes out HIFF 2023.

Everything you need to know about the 2023 Halifax Independent Filmmakers Festival

Must-see movies from around the world come to the city with this annual event.

By

An antidote to the run-of-the-mill movie multiplex; the thing that'll make your Letterboxd (the Goodreads of movies) profile 10 times cooler; a bunch of outside-the-box films so boundary-pushing we're already craving popcorn: The Halifax Independent Filmmakers Festival is a flick freak's dream come true, showing features and shorts from around the world and across the country. The one thing every movie has in common? It's unlike anything you've seen before.

What is the official name?
Halifax Independent Filmmakers Festival.

What is it also known as?
It's widely shortened to HIFF.

When is it?
June 21-24, 2023.

What is it?
A four-day celebration of cinema in all its forms, HIFF is a vital hit of oxygen for anyone in HRM who likes movies: Between celebrating and showcasing locally made flicks, it also acts as a chance to see the sort of boundary-pushing international art house offerings that'll never make it to your local theatre chain outpost.

Where is it held?
The Light House Arts Centre is HIFF HQ.

How long has it been going?
This is the fest's 17th year.

Where do I get tickets?
Tickets for individual films are available through each one's listing on the HIFF site, running $14 each for non-Atlantic Filmmakers Cooperative members.

Are there festival passes?
You bet! They are available via the fest site and cost $40 for non-AFCOOP members.

What is the must-see show?
Mumblecore meets meme culture in The African Desperate, which charts the rocky 24 hours as a Master of Fine Arts graduate officially completes her degree. The debut feature from multimedia artist Martine Syms takes the classic coming-of-age story of a student's impending collision with the real world and pumps it full of dramatized FaceTime calls and comedic gold as it sees its central character exploring her own journey through the art-school underworld.

Peep the trailer in advance of its June 24 9pm screening:

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
