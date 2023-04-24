Everything you need to know about the 2023 ECMAs

The East Coast Music Awards: Festival and Conference.
What is it also known as?
This one's almost always abbreviated as the ECMAs.
When is it?
May 3-7, 2023.
What is it?
A celebration of east coast music, the ECMAs are an award show, yes, but also a music festival and conference. The music fest side is probably the most exciting part for those not in the industry: It offers you the chance to see hundreds of artists from the Atlantic provinces doing their thing across genres and styles. From the legends to the scene stars to the up-and-comers, the gang's all here, performing for you on a Halifax stage.
Where is it held?
The multi-day event splits its time between many of Halifax's live music venues like The Marquee and The Carleton—but festival HQ is definitely the Marriott Harbourfront Hotel (1919 Upper Water Street).
How long has it been going?
This is the 35th annual celebration of East Coast music.
Where do I get tickets?
Tickets are available via the ECMA website.
Are there festival passes?
You betcha. While not all fest passes get you access to the awards ceremony itself, each one does get you into the dozens of live performances that'll be happening all over the city. If you want to go to the awards, choose the $125 Festival pass. If you're more in it for the live music, consider the $85 Weekend Warrior pass. There's lots more info on what each pass offers on the ECMA site.)
What is the must-see show?
With a fest this jam-packed, it's impossible to pick just one show, so here are Team Coast's almost-daily must-see gigs:
- May 4: Canadian Music. East Coast Style. Export showcases
Hop back and forth between the two conference rooms at the Marriott to see a host of who's who in local music, like singer-songwriters Adam Baldwin and Mo Kenney, rapper Wolf Castle, trad-rocker Villages and R&B artists JRDN and Zamani. One $25 ticket gets you into both rooms, which run from roughly 1:30-4:30pm. The full line-ups for each are listed on the ECMA schedule.
- May 5: Connected Concerts Alternative Stage
Gus' Pub is the place to be on Friday, May 5, as a bunch of Halifax's buzziest alt-rock acts share a bill with No, It's Fine. and Century Egg taking the headlining slots. Cover is $10.
- May 6: Connected Concerts Black Vibes Stage
Casino Nova Scotia's 3Sixty Lounge hosts this showcase full of talent from the African Nova Scotian Music Association. See one of the 902's top rappers, Shay Pitts, opening the show before Music Nova Scotia's current artist-in-residence Jody Upshaw shares the stage with another of the province's top MCs, Kxng Wooz. This concert is free, and a full list of talent taking part is available on the ECMA schedule.