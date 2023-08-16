 Everything you need to know about the 11th annual Art of Disability Festival | Arts & Culture | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST

Everything you need to know about the 11th annual Art of Disability Festival

The festival will be happening on Aug. 19 at Pier 21 in Halifax.

By

Are you looking for an opportunity to shop for new art pieces and support local artists? The Art of Disability Festival will take over Pier 21 this Saturday in-person (with virtual components) for the first time since before the pandemic. Below are the details on what the festival is all about and how you can attend.

What is the official name?

Art of Disability Festival

What is it?

The Art of Disability Festival is an annual fest held by Independent Living Nova Scotia that celebrates artists with disabilities in an accessible environment. Guests can shop from a vendor market, participate in accessible activities and even browse a new online Artist Catalogue (available until Aug. 20) showcasing works from artists across Canada.

When is it?

The in-person festival will take place on Saturday, Aug. 19 from noon to 6pm.

Where is it held?

It is being held at Pier 21 in the Kenneth C. Rowe Hall (1055 Marginal Road, Halifax).

How long has it been going on?

This is the festival’s 11th year.

Where do I get tickets?

You don’t need to purchase tickets to this festival. Admission is free and open to everyone.

Are there festival passes?

No.

What is the must-see show?

This year the festival will also double as a book launch for author and disability activist Jen Powley’s new book, Making a Home, Assisted Living in the Community for Young Adults with Disabilities. The book launch will close the festival from 5 to 6pm. You can reserve your spot here.

