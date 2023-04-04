Everything you need to know about OutFest 2023

What is the official name?
OutFest.
What is it also known as?
This festival has no nicknames.
When is it?
April 26-30.
What is it?
A six-day theatre festival that sees queer actors and playwrights taking the stage to share stories with a 2SLGBTQ+ perspective, OutFest is the largest queer theatre festival in Atlantic Canada. It's also a chance for audiences to check out a ton of new works and voices in the theatre scene, tiding us over during the draught of big theatres' seasonal wind-downs and seasonal theatre's upcoming beginnings.
Where is it held?
The Bus Stop Theatre, 2203 Gottingen Street, is OutFest HQ.
How long has it been going?
This is OutFest's second year.
Where do I get tickets?
Individual tickets are available via Page 1 Theatre (the company that organizes the festival)'s website.
Are there festival passes?
Yup! Also available via Page 1 Theatre's site, they cost $65-$90.
What is the must-see show?
The Elephant Girls. Margo MacDonald's one-person show retraces the lost history of a 1920s London girl gang that stole from the rich to give to...themselves. Issues of power, class and gender are unpacked in the play, which won best overall and critic's pick during a sold-out run at Edmonton's Fringe Festival. (The play also had a sold-out run at Winnipeg Fringe and took home three Prix Rideau Awards.)
See it Wednesday, April 26 at 6pm; Friday April 28 at 7:15pm; Saturday April 29 at 12:15pm and 9:30pm or Sunday April 30 at 2:15pm.