 Art from the Amazon and the Arctic arrives at the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia | Arts + Culture | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
Submitted
The newest show at the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia is simply a must-see.

Art from the Amazon and the Arctic arrives at the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia

An ambitious show that spans 17 creatives and two floors opens today. Here's why you have to see it.

By

Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.

Even though the third floor of the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia’s north building is closed to the public, a cacophony of noise fills the space. Competing chanting from two nearby video installations cross over one another, while the adjoining hallway’s vermillion-red walls are loud enough to register over both. Around the corner, a dozen sculptural balloons softly shift in the recycled air, a collection of whispers that amplify the sound that came before. It borders on obvious to say that Arctic/Amazon: Networks of Global Indigeneity is about pluralism of voices, but that doesn’t make the chorus any less powerful—especially as the sweeping installation, which occupies both the lower and third floors of the gallery’s north building from May 11 to Sept. 17, makes room for each individual voice to be heard.


Borne from a symposium in 2019, the show—which arrives at the AGNS from Toronto’s Power Plant Gallery—features works by 17 artists, all Indigenous peoples of either Arctic or Amazon nations. Each work varies in message and medium, though common themes recur—particularly surrounding colonialism, environmentalism and the artists’ connection to their respective cultures.

click to enlarge Art from the Amazon and the Arctic arrives at the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia (3)
Submitted
Detail on balloons by Couzyn van Heuvelen

“I think one of the things that makes this show really strong is that all of the artists brought themselves into the space. So I got the impression that everybody was true to their practice and true to their own artwork. And then, the curators bringing the selected artists together: You know, that's what kind of allows for these connections to be made,” Couzyn van Heuvelen, an artist with works in the show, says. “Even connections, artists to artists—a lot of us got to meet—but also connections between work and seeing some of the similarities in the work.”


van Heuvelen’s piece—a mixed-media installation of a sled on breaking ice—is inspired by ”my hometown, Iqaluit,” he tells The Coast, softly gazing at his work as he searches for the perfect words. “The moment when the ice breaks up and flows out to sea.”


The remainder of the gallery’s lower level floor space is pulled into the gravitational orbit of the installation by Sonya Kelliher-Combs: Mittens patterned with vintage maps are suspended in the air, casting shadows across a white platform. The red fringe each pair sports is tied to a site where a “credible claim of abuse” has been made against the Catholic church by Indigenous communities.

click to enlarge Art from the Amazon and the Arctic arrives at the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia
Submitted
Details on Sonya Kelliher-Combs' work in the exhibit.

Upstairs, alongside the video installations from Amazonian artists, rooms are filled with replicas of traditional Inuit fish hooks over two metres long; mirrored, looping videos of traditional dancers; and the aforementioned sculptural balloons, also by van Heuvelen: Shimmering silver shapes that call early Andy Warhol to mind while representing a pod of seals swimming through an Arctic river.


“We have a fortune of being able to go places and see things and hear what's going on in the world and listen to artists, and listen to curators, and listen to the people who are raising questions. And working with a number of artists very closely, it became clear that this network of global Indigeneity was something that was obviously happening globally. So when we traveled and saw our own artists, in conversations with other artists in places like Italy, that was really exciting, and opened a lot of doors, and thinking,” begins interim director and CEO of the AGNS Sarah Moore-Fillmore. “And those connections are really the things that help tell stories. And then understanding that Couzyn van Heuvelen—who went to NASCAD, and whose work has been evolving in this really beautiful way—to be able to tell his stories and bring that work back to life: It just kind of clicked like this could be a really great homecoming, it could be a chance to tell a global story with work that had resonance here in Mi'kma'ki.”

She continues: “But it wasn't until all the pieces came together and we realized we had the opportunity to present the show with the North American Indigenous Games coming to town and be able to expand this really exciting cultural moment. And connect beyond our collection. This was the time.”


Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Arts + Culture

Halifax has Broadway fever. Thankfully, Neptune’s here to help satisfy our craving.

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax has Broadway fever. Thankfully, Neptune’s here to help satisfy our craving.

Comedy saved my life. Seriously.

By Morgan Mullin

Comedy saved my life. Seriously.

Trailer Park Boys wrap and pawnshop guy comes back in this week's film news

By Morgan Mullin

Trailer Park Boys wrap and pawnshop guy comes back in this week's film news

Scene and heard: What’s being filmed, streamed and screened in Nova Scotia right now

By Morgan Mullin

Scene and heard: What’s being filmed, streamed and screened in Nova Scotia right now
More »
More Arts + Culture
All Arts + Music

C19 Need to Know

Poll

Recent Comments

Trending

Halifax has Broadway fever. Thankfully, Neptune’s here to help satisfy our craving.

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax has Broadway fever. Thankfully, Neptune’s here to help satisfy our craving.

Every big show coming to Halifax in 2023

By Morgan Mullin

Every big show coming to Halifax in 2023 (2)

Comedy saved my life. Seriously.

By Morgan Mullin

Comedy saved my life. Seriously.

The Beaches announce Halifax concert October 20

By Morgan Mullin

The Beaches announce Halifax concert October 20

Member Associations

© 2023 Overstory Media Group