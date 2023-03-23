 Acadian music superstar P'tit Belliveau announces Halifax concert for May 18 | Music | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST

Acadian music superstar P'tit Belliveau announces Halifax concert for May 18

Tickets are on sale now for The Marquee show.

By

Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.
P'tit Belliveau, one of the most exciting and eccentric voices in Canadian indie today, announced this week that he'll be performing in Halifax May 18 at The Marquee.

A Polaris Prize long-listed artist who's been riding the same franco-rock wave of fellow critical darling Lisa LeBlanc, P'tit Belliveau strikes a similar fancy as early kd lang: Both earnest and ironic at the same time, mixing elements of rural music with an urban update. It's funny, it's weird, it's heartfelt—and even if you don't speak his highly regional dialect of French (Nova Scotia's Acadian shore), you'll still be able to vibe as he mixes bedroom pop beats with retro flare. Just peep his hit "Income Tax" (a great list of all the ways to blow your return, from his un-humbly-named debut, Greatest Hits Vol 1) below.

Tickets for the May 18 Marquee show are $25 in advance and $30 on show day, and are available via Show Pass.

 

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Music

Video premiere: Leona Burkey's "Groundrush" is about to make mom rock a thing

By Morgan Mullin

Video premiere: Leona Burkey's "Groundrush" is about to make mom rock a thing

5 new Halifax records you need to hear, now

By Morgan Mullin

5 new Halifax records you need to hear, now

Great Lake Swimmers announce May 26 Halifax show

By Morgan Mullin

Great Lake Swimmers announce May 26 Halifax show

From long shot to contender: A Halifax outsider’s chances in the 2023 Juno race

By Morgan Mullin

From long shot to contender: A Halifax outsider’s chances in the 2023 Juno race
More »
More Music
All Arts + Music

C19 Need to Know

Poll

We’ve reached the spring equinox and there’s sun in the forecast, but has spring actually arrived in Nova Scotia?

We’ve reached the spring equinox and there’s sun in the forecast, but has spring actually arrived in Nova Scotia?
View Results

Recent Comments

Trending

How to buy tickets for Come From Away and The Book of Mormon in Halifax

By Morgan Mullin

How to buy tickets for Come From Away and The Book of Mormon in Halifax

Halifax-shot series Sullivan's Crossing airs March 19

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax-shot series Sullivan's Crossing airs March 19

Rapper Pat Stay’s family “shocked,” heartwarmed after weekend benefit event raises $200K

By Martin Bauman

Rapper Pat Stay’s family “shocked,” heartwarmed after weekend benefit event raises $200K (2)

Theatre Nova Scotia announces nominees for 2023 Merritt Awards

By Morgan Mullin

Theatre Nova Scotia announces nominees for 2023 Merritt Awards

Member Associations

© 2023 Overstory Media Group