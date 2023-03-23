Acadian music superstar P'tit Belliveau announces Halifax concert for May 18

P'tit Belliveau, one of the most exciting and eccentric voices in Canadian indie today, announced this week that he'll be performing in Halifax May 18 at The Marquee.
A Polaris Prize long-listed artist who's been riding the same franco-rock wave of fellow critical darling Lisa LeBlanc, P'tit Belliveau strikes a similar fancy as early kd lang: Both earnest and ironic at the same time, mixing elements of rural music with an urban update. It's funny, it's weird, it's heartfelt—and even if you don't speak his highly regional dialect of French (Nova Scotia's Acadian shore), you'll still be able to vibe as he mixes bedroom pop beats with retro flare. Just peep his hit "Income Tax" (a great list of all the ways to blow your return, from his un-humbly-named debut, Greatest Hits Vol 1) below.
