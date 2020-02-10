SaltBox
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Monday, February 10, 2020

Alessia Cara to play Halifax Jazz Fest on July 9

Toronto's biggest musical export since Drake headlines the waterfront main stage.

Posted By on Mon, Feb 10, 2020 at 4:10 PM

NBD but Alessia Cara is label mates with the likes of Justin Bieber, BTS and Mariah Carey. - DEFJAM.COM SCREENSHOT
  • defjam.com screenshot
  • NBD but Alessia Cara is label mates with the likes of Justin Bieber, BTS and Mariah Carey.
From recording acoustic covers in her basement to hitting the stage at Saturday Night Live to winning a Grammy for best new artist in 2018, it's safe to say Alessia Cara has spent her teen years in an ascent, a come-up, rising into popular conscious off the back of her totally-perfect (I will not entertain any detractors) coming-of-age opus The Pains of Growing the same way you hoped to raise to the middle of your high school's social order.  Not since Drake has Toronto had such a mainstream-acknowledged, R&B-tinged export. She's brought new life to your playlists and eardrums.

Now, she's bringing new life to your summer, too: Halifax Jazz Festival has announced its first run of names for the 2020 fest, which runs July 7 to 12.  Cara shares the announcement with the likes of indie darling Andy Shauf and drumming legend Larnell Lewis. Cara will be playing the waterfront main stage July 9 and advance tickets are on sale now for $58.40

Survey Asks

What should be built on the Museum of Natural History's parking lot?

  • Waterslide and splash pad
  • Quarry
  • Football stadium (miniature)
  • Statue of Waye Mason

View Results

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Remember, it's entirely possible to disagree without spiralling into a thread of negativity and personal attacks. We have the right to remove (and you have the right to report) any comments that go against our policy.

Trending in the Alternative Press

The Scene

More »

In Print This Week

Vol 27, No 37
February 6, 2020

Cover Gallery »

Guides

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.