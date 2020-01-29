SaltBox
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

Sloan comes back home with Navy Blues tour

The legendary record will be performed front-to-back.

Posted By on Wed, Jan 29, 2020 at 4:55 PM

Chris, Andrew, Patrick and Jay. - LISA MARK
  • LISA MARK
  • Chris, Andrew, Patrick and Jay.
When Sloan dropped Navy Blues in 1998, it was after a few tumultuous years of attempted solo side projects and the hard work of cracking the U.S. market. Perhaps the reason why people went so nuts for the record was because it was proof their favourite band had weathered the storm—and still had its same sense of irreverent rock 'n' roll in a post–One Chord To Another world.

Or perhaps the band that made everyone believe we were the Seattle of the North needed no redemption arc. Perhaps the fact that the entire album slaps, even today, is enough.

Regardless of which camp you fall in, Sloan fans will be psyched to hear the four-piece is coming to Halifax to play the record in its entirety followed by a set of classic hits on May 2 at 9pm at The Marquee Ballroom. Tickets go on sale Jan 31 at sonicconcerts.com for $38.49, so warm up that credit card.

In the meantime, fuel your excitement/nostalgia with this definitive ranking of all Sloan songs, from worst to best—and the time Halifax voted Sloan's turmoil—"from them breaking up to them not breaking up, with lots of bitterness about the band moving to Toronto"—the worst thing in the live music scene in 1998 in that year's Best of Halifax Readers' Choice Awards.
  |  

Survey Asks

Should HRM pay for menstrual products in public buildings?

  • Yes
  • No
  • What does menstrual mean?

View Results

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Remember, it's entirely possible to disagree without spiralling into a thread of negativity and personal attacks. We have the right to remove (and you have the right to report) any comments that go against our policy.

Trending in the Alternative Press

The Scene

More »

In Print This Week

Vol 27, No 36
January 30, 2020

Cover Gallery »

Guides

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.