SaltBox
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Shoptalk

Archives | RSS

Friday, November 13, 2020

Fisherman’s Cove keeps its huts open for the holidays

The village will fill with Christmas lights, holiday magic and lots of local vendors.

Posted By on Fri, Nov 13, 2020 at 4:57 PM

Quaint, quiet, Christmaassy - MORGAN MACDONALD
  • MORGAN MACDONALD
  • Quaint, quiet, Christmaassy
This year, Fisherman’s Cove is doing something it has never done before—staying open after summer ends. The collection of local shops in Eastern Passage usually runs from May to October but because of COVID-19, business owners lost the first two months of their season.

To make up for it, businesses are staying open for Christmas, lighting up the huts and “making it magical,” says owner of Kismet Design, Katie Richard, who’s organizing Christmas at the Cove alongside Jenna McNeil.

All products are handmade, from Christmas ornaments, to face masks, to artisan soaps to dog collars and more. There will be 11 vendors participating on each of the six weekends, as well as three nearby restaurants. “We’re supporting over 100 local craftspeople,” Richard says.

In the summer, Fisherman’s Cove is usually booming with business but this year, because of the borders being closed, businesses lost the majority of their sales which came from tourists. But Richard says store owners were given a discount on the rent they’d normally pay, and Eastern Passage locals were also helpful in keeping them afloat. Richard says they’re doing this to thank the locals “because, without them, we really would have been in trouble.”

Richard says Christmas at the Cove is similar to going to a craft show—but a safer alternative because of the pandemic. “We’re sort of acting like sort of a makeshift crafts market but somewhere where you can keep on going indoors, so you don’t have to be outside in the cold.”

Some holiday markets are still going on during the pandemic, but Richard says because they’ve been in business for the past couple of months, the Fisherman’s Cove shops have a better handle on safety precautions.

The regular social distancing rules apply. There’s also a limit to the number of people who can be in the stores, and a 250-people limit in Fisherman’s Cove. “Because it’s so spread out, there’s never really a lot of congestion,” adds Richard.

Christmas at the Cove runs from November 13th to December 20th from Friday to Saturday from 11 am-7 pm and Sunday from 12 pm to 5 pm. “We are open for the holidays,” says Richard. “And we want to make sure that people know that we are here, and we’re staying open for them.”

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Building shaped like half a cruise ship will come to Halifax's waterfront with few changes
What's happening in Halifax this Labour Day Weekend
Remembering Menz & Mollyz
Nick Nemeroff tells us a joke
Some Tidal Bay for you city rollers
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Remember, it's entirely possible to disagree without spiralling into a thread of negativity and personal attacks. We have the right to remove (and you have the right to report) any comments that go against our policy.

C19 Need to Know

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. HRM hopes landlord registry will make a dent in the rental housing crisis   (City)
  2. Take Halifax's budget survey and have your say on how money's spent   (City)
  3. We love how the Trellis Collective brings pedal power to the pandemic   (Reasons we love the city)
  4. Mi’kmaq Coalition buys Clearwater, becomes Canada’s largest holder of shellfish licenses   (City)
  5. Crafters in a dangerous time   (Reasons we love the city)
  6. The government still hasn't made contact tracing mandatory   (COVID-19)
  7. Halifax to rally for rent control this weekend   (City)
  8. The Coast is back with the 26th annual Best Of Halifax readers' survey results   (City)
  9. COVID-19 news for the November 9 week   (COVID-19)
  10. We love that Halifax knows Black Lives Matter   (Reasons we love the city)

COVID-19

More »

Opinionated

More »

Shoptalk

More »

In Print This Week

Vol 28, No 3
November 12, 2020

Cover Gallery »

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.