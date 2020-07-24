Queer-run Outlaw Tattoo breaks the mould

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.
CITY »
Accidentally released message shows Discover Halifax is ready to act if the premier goes ahead with his risky plan.
by KYLE SHAW, Jul 23/20
COVID-19 »
New C19 cases and other info bits, mostly but not only from the province.
by TEAM COAST, Jul 20/20
COVID-19 »
by TEAM COAST, Jul 13/20
HOT SUMMER GUIDE »
A letter from the editor about the community effort behind the 25th annual HSG and why, COVID or not, Halifax is a great place to be at this time of year.
by KYLE SHAW, Jul 9/20
HOT SUMMER GUIDE »
Knock knock, it's COVID here
by FELESHIA CHANDLER, Jul 9/20
COVID-19 »
by TEAM COAST, Jul 6/20
REALITY BITES »
The group is rallying to get the provincial government to look into the unexplained actions of NSCAD’s board of governors.
by SEYITAN MORITIWON, Jul 21/20
SHOPTALK »
Gabe "Squalor" David is making a permanent mark on the lives of queer folk in Halifax.
by FELESHIA CHANDLER, Jul 24/20
HOT SUMMER GUIDE »
With no time to wait for online orders, shop local this summer and support small biz while you're at it.
by VICTORIA WALTON, Jul 9/20
HOT SUMMER GUIDE »
Don’t stick to the rivers and lakes you’re used to; try chasing some waterfalls this summer.
by VICTORIA WALTON, Jul 9/20