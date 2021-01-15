COVID-19
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

COVID-19

Archives | RSS

Friday, January 15, 2021

Strang isn’t mad, he’s just disappointed

The province’s top doc has heard reports of people deliberately flouting public health measures.

Posted By on Fri, Jan 15, 2021 at 3:32 PM

click to enlarge Strang wants Covid patients to stop lying to public health about how many people they've seen. - COMMUNICATIONS NOVA SCOTIA
  • Communications Nova Scotia
  • Strang wants Covid patients to stop lying to public health about how many people they've seen.
There are currently 32 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Not bad compared to other provinces and the rest of the world, but our top doc still has some concerns about how the public is responding.

“It’s been recently brought to my attention that in a few of our ongoing investigations by public health, there are some individuals that have been very deliberately not following the public health regulations,” said Robert Strang in a telephone conference on January 15.

“They have not been truthful and honest about their movements and the people they have made contact with,” he said.

When asked by reporters for more details, Strang said that these are instances of positive COVID-19 cases not reporting close contacts. He said it’s increased the risk of community spread and slowed down the quick detection of the virus that Nova Scotia is relying on to keep cases low.

“We’ve had a couple of cases where somebody has shown up as a case and then when public health goes to investigate that case, then all of a sudden we link it back to a previous case. That actually if we’d been given the full information in the first case, that second individual would’ve been under isolation as a close contact, but because they weren’t, they’ve been out exposing people,” he said.

In the past, Strang has been vocal about avoiding the stigma that can be associated with the virus, and continues to encourage Nova Scotians to be honest about how many people they’ve been in contact with.

“This lack of information has delayed investigations and is leaving more time for the virus to spread in communities,” Strang said. “I have to say I’m very disappointed by this news.”

Strang also expressed disappointment during Friday’s press conference towards an HRM-area restaurant that continues to flout public health measures. The restaurant owner—who has expressed anti-mask and anti-vaccine sentiment on social media—plans to host a “peaceful gathering” on Friday afternoon to ask the government to “restore our freedoms and liberties, our human rights.”

“People have the right to get together as long as they’re following the public health regulations,” Strang said, but added that “we’re certainly aware of this restaurant and they’ve already been fined.”

Premier McNeil reminded Nova Scotians that under current health regulations, “not only those that are hosting and holding the event can be charged but those who intend and ignore the public health rules and orders also potentially run the risk of being fined $1,000.”

Aside from these reports, Strang says he’s mostly satisfied with the way cases have progressed, now that we are 14 days past the end of the holiday season.

“As of today we are officially two weeks out from new years and our epidemiology is looking good,” he told the public.

But “we’re not out of the woods yet,” said Strang, something he’s repeated over the past several weeks and months. “Covid is still here, it is all around us, so we must continue with our slow and cautious approach.”

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Building shaped like half a cruise ship will come to Halifax's waterfront with few changes
What's happening in Halifax this Labour Day Weekend
Remembering Menz & Mollyz
Nick Nemeroff tells us a joke
Some Tidal Bay for you city rollers
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Remember, it's entirely possible to disagree without spiralling into a thread of negativity and personal attacks. We have the right to remove (and you have the right to report) any comments that go against our policy.

C19 Need to Know

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Inside Canada’s foreclosure playground   (City)
  2. First look: The Blue Mountain Birch Cove Wilderness Connector   (City)
  3. Halifax dance studio struggling after third renoviction   (Shoptalk)
  4. Nova Scotia hopes to vaccinate 75 percent of population by September 30   (COVID-19)
  5. COVID-19 news for the January 11 week   (COVID-19)
  6. Here's what happened at Halifax Regional Council this week   (City)
  7. New Brunswick kicked out of Nova Scotia's Atlantic bubble   (COVID-19)
  8. Churches re-open but arts groups and restaurants remain shuttered   (COVID-19)
  9. The Coast is back with the 26th annual Best Of Halifax readers' survey results   (City)
  10. The best self-defence isn’t always a good offence   (Justice)

COVID-19

More »

Shoptalk

More »

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.