Where to get a locally made mask in Halifax

click to enlarge Carmen Lee photo

Homemade masks like this one are easier to make than you think—just ask the DIY crew on the MASK Halifax Facebook page.

Y

esterday, after both Canada's chief medical officer, Theresa Tam, and Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, Robert Strang, gave mask-wearing a qualified green light , one question crossed all our minds at once:Here, we deliver your best bets for a locally sourced face covering. It's a living list that'll be updated as more local suppliers become known, so if we've missed something please email us ( arts@thecoast.ca ) or drop a comment below. (Also, remember that, and that medical-grade masks need to be left for front-line healthcare workers.)(2097 Gottingen Street) is making masks for pick-up, selling them at cost for $5 each. The store stresses you need to call ahead to arrange pick-up and availability: phone 902-423-6504.is selling masks made of water-repellent neoprene with reusable cotton liners, at $20 each. Buy them through the fashion label's website • Pre-orders are now available for's face masks, which, according to the brand's website, will run you $30 and can be expected around mid-to-late April. Order yours here • You can also make your own mask, which isn't as hard as it sounds. A local Facebook page,, has started sharing tips, tricks and patterns on how to sew your own mask. Group creator Carmen Lee tells The Coast that making the online space was important to her so that community members could ask and answer each other's questions and share reliable info all in one place. Lee's also spending her days creating free masks for others, and is encouraging anybody else who can to do the same. Send the page a private message to ask Lee for a mask, or better yet: Make some for yourself and your friends. (Here's a great sewing tutorial and no-sew option to get you started.)