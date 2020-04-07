COVID-19
COVID-19

Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Where to get a locally made mask in Halifax

Leave medical masks for the healthcare workers who need them and peep these options instead.

Posted By on Tue, Apr 7, 2020 at 3:48 PM

click to enlarge Homemade masks like this one are easier to make than you think—just ask the DIY crew on the MASK Halifax Facebook page. - CARMEN LEE PHOTO
  • Carmen Lee photo
  • Homemade masks like this one are easier to make than you think—just ask the DIY crew on the MASK Halifax Facebook page.
Yesterday, after both Canada's chief medical officer, Theresa Tam, and Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, Robert Strang, gave mask-wearing a qualified green light, one question crossed all our minds at once: Where can I get a mask?

Here, we deliver your best bets for a locally sourced face covering. It's a living list that'll be updated as more local suppliers become known, so if we've missed something please email us (arts@thecoast.ca) or drop a comment below. (Also, remember that wearing a mask doesn't mean you can skip washing your hands or following social-distancing rules, and that medical-grade masks need to be left for front-line healthcare workers.)

Vogue Men's Wear and Tailoring (2097 Gottingen Street) is making masks for pick-up, selling them at cost for $5 each. The store stresses you need to call ahead to arrange pick-up and availability: phone 902-423-6504.

Lisa Drader-Murphy is selling masks made of water-repellent neoprene with reusable cotton liners, at $20 each. Buy them through the fashion label's website.

• Pre-orders are now available for local streetwear line tREv's face masks, which, according to the brand's website, will run you $30 and can be expected around mid-to-late April. Order yours here.

• You can also make your own mask, which isn't as hard as it sounds. A local Facebook page, MASK Halifax, has started sharing tips, tricks and patterns on how to sew your own mask. Group creator Carmen Lee tells The Coast that making the online space was important to her so that community members could ask and answer each other's questions and share reliable info all in one place. Lee's also spending her days creating free masks for others, and is encouraging anybody else who can to do the same. Send the page a private message to ask Lee for a mask, or better yet: Make some for yourself and your friends. (Here's a great sewing tutorial and no-sew option to get you started.)

