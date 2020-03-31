COVID-19
COVID-19

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Sharing your stories from here, anywhere

How are you feeling? What's your routine? Who are you clinging to? The Coast makes it easy to share your coronavirus experience.

Posted By on Tue, Mar 31, 2020 at 11:28 AM

COVID-19-inspired art by Natalie Lesco, who's living in Brisbane, Australia. She had her "oh shit this is serious" moment on March 18, and says "it seems as if Australia has been a few steps behind Canada." - NATALIE LESCO
  COVID-19-inspired art by Natalie Lesco, who's living in Brisbane, Australia. She had her "oh shit this is serious" moment on March 18, and says "it seems as if Australia has been a few steps behind Canada."

COVID-19

COVID-19

City

