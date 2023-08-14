 The Wanderer Grounds podcast: Doneil Henry is loving life in Halifax | News | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
Trevor MacMillan / Canadian Premier League
Wanderers defender Doneil Henry speaks to centre-back partner Dan Nimick on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.

The Wanderer Grounds podcast: Doneil Henry is loving life in Halifax

The 30-year-old defender hasn't allowed a goal in his four games with the Wanderers—and he sees a bright future for Halifax’s young squad.

First, he helped Canada’s men’s soccer team qualify for their first World Cup appearance in 36 years. One year later, Doneil Henry is a vocal leader on a young and talented Halifax Wanderers club looking to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2020—and perhaps even challenge for the Canadian Premier League title.

In this week’s episode of The Wanderer Grounds podcast, Coast reporters Martin Bauman and Matt Stickland catch up with Henry after the Wanderers’ 3-0 win over Vancouver FC to talk about his arrival in Halifax, bringing his experience to a still-novice club, Dan Nimick’s Major League Soccer potential and his favourite place to eat in his new adopted city. (Spoiler alert: It serves pasta.)

Plus, Matt and Martin talk about end-of-season scenarios, the Wanderers’ race to reach its U-21 quota (per CPL rules, all teams must award a minimum of 2,000 minutes to players aged 21 and under throughout the season) and João Morelli’s continued run of scoring brilliance.

Martin Bauman

Martin Bauman

Martin Bauman, The Coast's News & Business Reporter, is an award-winning journalist and interviewer, whose work has appeared in the Globe and Mail, Calgary Herald, Capital Daily, and Waterloo Region Record, among other places. In 2020, he was named one of five “emergent” nonfiction writers by the RBC Taylor Prize...
Matt Stickland

Matt Stickland

Matt spent 10 years in the Navy where he deployed to Libya with HMCS Charlottetown and then became a submariner until ‘retiring’ in 2018. In 2019 he completed his Bachelor of Journalism from the University of King’s College. Matt is an almost award winning opinion writer.
