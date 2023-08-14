The Wanderer Grounds podcast: Doneil Henry is loving life in Halifax

F irst, he helped Canada’s men’s soccer team qualify for their first World Cup appearance in 36 years. One year later, Doneil Henry is a vocal leader on a young and talented Halifax Wanderers club looking to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2020—and perhaps even challenge for the Canadian Premier League title.



In this week’s episode of The Wanderer Grounds podcast, Coast reporters Martin Bauman and Matt Stickland catch up with Henry after the Wanderers’ 3-0 win over Vancouver FC to talk about his arrival in Halifax, bringing his experience to a still-novice club, Dan Nimick’s Major League Soccer potential and his favourite place to eat in his new adopted city. (Spoiler alert: It serves pasta.)



Plus, Matt and Martin talk about end-of-season scenarios, the Wanderers’ race to reach its U-21 quota (per CPL rules, all teams must award a minimum of 2,000 minutes to players aged 21 and under throughout the season) and João Morelli’s continued run of scoring brilliance.

