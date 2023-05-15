The Grand Parade podcast: Trish Purdy’s Keyser Söze turn, and why Halifax’s car noise bylaw plans are ineffective

In this episode of The Grand Parade podcast, Coast reporters Matt Stickland and Martin Bauman wade into the debate about Halifax’s heel-dragging efforts to curb motor vehicle noise—and why, six years after council sought permission from the province to amend the Motor Vehicle Act, nothing is likely to change anytime soon. Even if, by and large, most Haligonians agree that loud mufflers are annoying as hell.

Just why is that, you ask? Count on Matt to bring in foreign policy theory by way of explanation.



Trish Purdy drops an “Ether”-level burn on the RCMP, then, Martin explains to Matt why the HRM’s new short-term rental bylaw—set to kick in on Sept. 1—probably won’t make all that much of a difference in solving the region’s housing crisis. The reason for that? One big loophole.

(Also: Due to a school support worker strike, the two are joined by a special guest co-host. Spoiler alert: He’s five years old.)