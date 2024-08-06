 Halifax to host the next Canada Pride festival | News | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
Wandering views / Shutterstock
The Halifax Pride Society will be in charge of putting on Canada Pride in 2027. They expect to hold over 20 new events across the city.

Halifax to host the next Canada Pride festival

The national 2SLGBTQ+ event will be run by the Halifax Pride Society in July 2027.

By

Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.

  The Halifax Pride Society has been announced as the hosts of Canada Pride for 2027.

Every two or four years, a pride organization from across the country is chosen to host Canada Pride, awarded by Fierté Canada Pride. The announcement came during the recent Canada Pride event in Vancouver, which took place from Aug. 1-3.

A press release received Tuesday morning details some of what Haligonians can expect from the 2027 festival, which will run concurrently with Halifax Pride from July 15-25, 2027.

Alongside such festival mainstays as the parade and the Dykes vs Divas sporting event, Halifax Pride promises more than 20 new events across HRM during Canada Pride, potentially making Pride 2027 the biggest in the city’s history.

The festival will also coincide with a queer-focused human rights conference running from July 20-22, 2027, which Halifax Pride hopes will allow them to create “dynamic educational programming and reach new audiences.” Speakers, themes and topics will be announced at a later date.

“This event is the next step in our organization and festival’s growth,” says Halifax Pride operations manager Fiona Kerr. “The chance to not only bring folks from across Canada to the Maritimes but show off how we do Pride here in Halifax is going to be an incredible opportunity for our community.”

Halifax Pride has also stated their commitment to highlighting rural Pride events across Nova Scotia. With approximately 15 Pride events taking place in rural communities provincewide, Halifax Pride chair Adam Reid sees this as an opportunity to connect with these small-yet-essential organizations.

“Rural Prides are doing work that is crucial for our 2SLGBTQIA+ community. They are creating welcoming spaces of equity and celebration throughout the province, and they deserve to be part of this event along with large national scale festivals,” says Reid.

Fierté Canada Pride, which awards the bid to local organizations to host the national Pride event, is a national association of Pride organizations from across the country. The Canada Pride festival has been ongoing since 2017, when it was first hosted in Montreal.

Tags

Brendyn Creamer

Brendyn Creamer

Brendyn is a reporter for The Coast covering news, arts and entertainment throughout Halifax. He was formerly the lead editor of the Truro News and The News (New Glasgow) weekly publications. Hailing from Norris Arm North, a small community in central Newfoundland, his aversion to the outside world has led him...
Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

From China, with Pride

By Kaija Jussinoja

From China, with Pride (4)

These Pride bagels will brighten up your day and support 2SLGBTQ+ charities

By Kaija Jussinoja

These Pride bagels will brighten up your day and support 2SLGBTQ+ charities
More »

Point Pleasant Park still an option for homeless encampments

By Brendyn Creamer

Point Pleasant Park still an option for homeless encampments

Final report on Nova Scotia Loyal program reveals current model was untested

By Brendyn Creamer

Final report on Nova Scotia Loyal program reveals current model was untested

Nova Scotia’s wine future is safe—for now

By Julie Lawrence

Nova Scotia’s wine future is safe—for now

Entrepreneurship not a decision, but a necessity for many in trans community

By Julie Lawrence

Entrepreneurship not a decision, but a necessity for many in trans community
More »
More News
All News + Opinion

2024 Best of Halifax Nominations Open

By Julie Lawrence

2024 Best of Halifax Nominations Open

Bar, restaurant, some festival staff have until Dec 1 to complete newly mandated safe serving training

By Lauren Phillips, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Bar, restaurant, some festival staff have until Dec 1 to complete newly mandated safe serving training

Point Pleasant Park still an option for homeless encampments

By Brendyn Creamer

Point Pleasant Park still an option for homeless encampments

Would you make a good French school board member, councillor or mayor?

By Lauren Phillips, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Would you make a good French school board member, councillor or mayor?

Member Associations

© 2024 Overstory Media Group