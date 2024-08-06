Halifax to host the next Canada Pride festival

The Halifax Pride Society has been announced as the hosts of Canada Pride for 2027.

Every two or four years, a pride organization from across the country is chosen to host Canada Pride, awarded by Fierté Canada Pride. The announcement came during the recent Canada Pride event in Vancouver, which took place from Aug. 1-3.

A press release received Tuesday morning details some of what Haligonians can expect from the 2027 festival, which will run concurrently with Halifax Pride from July 15-25, 2027.

Alongside such festival mainstays as the parade and the Dykes vs Divas sporting event, Halifax Pride promises more than 20 new events across HRM during Canada Pride, potentially making Pride 2027 the biggest in the city’s history.

The festival will also coincide with a queer-focused human rights conference running from July 20-22, 2027, which Halifax Pride hopes will allow them to create “dynamic educational programming and reach new audiences.” Speakers, themes and topics will be announced at a later date.

“This event is the next step in our organization and festival’s growth,” says Halifax Pride operations manager Fiona Kerr. “The chance to not only bring folks from across Canada to the Maritimes but show off how we do Pride here in Halifax is going to be an incredible opportunity for our community.”

Halifax Pride has also stated their commitment to highlighting rural Pride events across Nova Scotia. With approximately 15 Pride events taking place in rural communities provincewide, Halifax Pride chair Adam Reid sees this as an opportunity to connect with these small-yet-essential organizations.

“Rural Prides are doing work that is crucial for our 2SLGBTQIA+ community. They are creating welcoming spaces of equity and celebration throughout the province, and they deserve to be part of this event along with large national scale festivals,” says Reid.

Fierté Canada Pride, which awards the bid to local organizations to host the national Pride event, is a national association of Pride organizations from across the country. The Canada Pride festival has been ongoing since 2017, when it was first hosted in Montreal.