 Celebrate the Revitalization of Spring Garden Road at Our Street Party! | Advertiser Content | News | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
ADVERTISER CONTENT

Celebrate the Revitalization of Spring Garden Road at Our Street Party!

Sponsored by Spring Garden Area Business Association

Mark your calendars and get ready to revel in the vibrant energy of Spring Garden Road! On August 24th, from 11 am to 2 pm, join us for a spectacular Street Party stretching from Queen Street to South Park Street. It’s a celebration like no other, showcasing the newly revitalized Spring Garden Road and the dynamic community spirit that makes our area unique.

A Stroll to Remember

As you stroll down our bustling streets, you’ll be greeted by an exciting array of carnival games, interactive science experiments, and a charming petting pen. It’s a family-friendly event with something for everyone. Whether you’re a kid at heart or looking for activities to entertain the little ones, there’s no shortage of fun!

click to enlarge Celebrate the Revitalization of Spring Garden Road at Our Street Party!

Discover Local Gems

Explore the eclectic mix of local businesses that line Spring Garden Road. From cozy boutiques brimming with artisan goods to innovative startups offering cutting-edge services, our local entrepreneurs are excited to showcase their unique offerings. It’s the perfect opportunity to discover new favorites and support our vibrant local economy.

Food Truck Frenzy

Satisfy your cravings with a delectable selection of food trucks serving up mouthwatering comfort food. Whether you’re in the mood for savory bites or sweet treats, our food trucks have you covered. Come hungry and indulge in the diverse flavours that our culinary vendors have prepared just for you.

Rhythmic Vibes

As you enjoy the festivities, let the rhythm of live music from talented local DJs enhance your experience. Their energetic performances will provide a lively soundtrack to your day, ensuring the party vibe is in full swing. Feel free to dance and let loose—there’s no better way to celebrate than with great music and even better company!

Fun for All Ages

The Street Party is designed with everyone in mind. Engage in interactive games and activities that promise fun for all ages. It’s a fantastic way to connect with neighbors, make new friends, and create lasting memories with your loved ones.

click to enlarge Celebrate the Revitalization of Spring Garden Road at Our Street Party!

Join Us for the Celebration

Come together with our community and experience the magic of our Street Party on August 24. It’s a chance to celebrate culture, creativity, and connection in the heart of our revitalized Spring Garden Road.

For more information about the event, visit www.SpringGardenArea.com. We can’t wait to see you there!


Tags

The fight for proper pedestrian infrastructure in Halifax continues

By Brendyn Creamer

The fight for proper pedestrian infrastructure in Halifax continues

The unfareness of raising Halifax Transit fees

By Matt Stickland

The unfareness of raising Halifax Transit fees

Making the case for more red tape

By Matt Stickland

Halifax City Hall

Farmers’ Markets of NS director says “a full spectrum approach” is needed for buy local program

By Brendyn Creamer

Farmers’ Markets of NS director says “a full spectrum approach” is needed for buy local program
More »
More News
All News + Opinion

The fight for proper pedestrian infrastructure in Halifax continues

By Brendyn Creamer

The fight for proper pedestrian infrastructure in Halifax continues

'We need help now' say support workers about school violence report

By Lauren Phillips, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

'We need help now' say support workers about school violence report

Pollinator and community gardens at Dal to host artist residencies, upcoming show

By Lauren Phillips, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Pollinator and community gardens at Dal to host artist residencies, upcoming show

The unfareness of raising Halifax Transit fees

By Matt Stickland

The unfareness of raising Halifax Transit fees

Member Associations

© 2024 Overstory Media Group